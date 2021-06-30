Six state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4

LINCOLN – Visitors to six state recreation areas will be allowed to set off fireworks on July 4.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging visitors to always use caution when lighting fireworks but be mindful of the dry conditions that exist this year and the risk of wildfire.

The areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train.

Signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska are permitted and visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers. Minor children must be supervised.