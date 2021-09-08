Silver Street Flea Market returns

ASHLAND – The streets of downtown Ashland will be filled with vendors and shoppers as the Silver Street Flea Market makes its return.

The flea market, sponsored by the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be more than two blocks cordoned off on Silver Street for the flea market, which will have 86 vendors, according to Bob Luebbe, who has coordinated the event for the Chamber since 2015. The flea market was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are selling a variety of items including antiques, food, clothing, quilts, art, stoneware, wood décor, hardware, metal yard art, rummage items, military surplus, go carts, ATVs, furniture, jewelry, household items, etc.,” said Luebbe.

The event has been growing year by year. In the first year, there were about 60 vendors and about 1,000 visitors. When the last flea market was held in 2019, there was an estimated 3,000 people who attended.

Organizers are hoping the crowd is equal or better this year.

“We are expecting a great turnout,” Luebbe said.