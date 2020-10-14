Show must go on despite pandemic

However, Jaworski is prepared for some last-minute changes that could take place.

“Of course, COVID affects communities in different ways, and there may be more groups who are unable to come,” he said. “If that happens, then we will just have some extra breaks during the day.”

The AGHS band has had to adjust the way they play their instruments using nylon bell covers to decrease the chance of spreading COVID-19 while playing. Because marching band is an outdoor activity, the AGHS band has not had to make any major changes in its practice schedule this season.

“Since we are outside most of the time, we are able to practice as normal,” Jaworski said. “For those days when weather keeps us inside, we play for a bit less of the period. After class, we have a scheduled air exchange through the HVAC system, and I use a disinfectant mist spray to kill anything that settles onto chairs or stands.”

The program that the AGHS band will perform has also been altered slightly because of the pandemic. During a normal year, Jaworski would group his band on the field by instruments. But because there was, and still is, the possibility that the school could switch to a hybrid schedule where students would be split into groups based on the first letter of their last names, the band director did some rearranging.