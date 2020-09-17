 Skip to main content
Shefffer Cemetery board annual meeting canceled
GREENWOOD – The annual meeting and picnic for the Sheffer Cemetery Association has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have been the 92nd annual meeting of the association.

At previous meetings, the schedule included a business meeting, introducing family members including the family with most members present, making future plans and drawing numbers for prizes like gift bags and cemetery books.

The meeting also includes a collection of funds for upkeep of the cemetery. Secretary Tim Laughlin said because the meeting was cancelled, the association will accept donations which can be sent to Sheffer Cemetery Association, 15505 262nd St., Ashland, NE 68003.

