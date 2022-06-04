Severe weather insurance tips shared

LINCOLN – With the past weeks of severe weather and wildfires, Nebraskans may see hundreds of dollars of damage to homes and property across the state.

“The hardest part of suffering loss after severe weather is knowing what to do to keep your family, home, and property safe,” Nebraska Department of Insurance Director Eric Dunning said.

The Nebraska Department of Insurance (NDOI) offers the following tips for those affected by severe weather and wildfires:

- Mitigate your loss by photographing and documenting any damages caused by the weather

- Keep all emergency repair receipts

- Work with your insurance company or agent on inspections and contractors

- When working with a contractor ask for a liability insurance certificate

- Don’t accept rebate deals. The promise of rebating any portion of an insurance deductible as an inducement to the sale of goods or services is considered a prohibited act

- Residents can check out registered contractors at the Department of Labor website, https://dol.nebraska.gov/conreg

For future severe weather and disaster prep, the NDOI advises policyholders to download the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Home Inventory App. Available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, the app helps homeowners and renters create and protect a record of their property and offers tips on disaster preparation.

For additional information, please visit the Department of Insurance website at www.doi.ne.gov or contact the Consumer Affairs Hotline at 877-564-7323.