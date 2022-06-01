Service learning projects praised

ASHLAND – Jen Smith initiated a service learning project for Ashland-Greenwood Middle School that benefited the students, the teacher and the community.

At the beginning of the second semester, Smith introduced the concept to the students in grades 6 to 8. But she had been working on the idea for some time before that.

“Service learning is something I have always wanted to implement with my middle school students,” said Smith, who is the middle school science and math intervention teacher at teacher.

Smith said extensive research shows service learning provides benefits to adolescent development, which she discovered while taking classes to earn a masters degree in education administration. Her final semester of graduate school required an internship project, and Smith felt the service learning projects would be a perfect fit.

After gaining permission and support from the Ashland-Greenwood administration, Smith shared the idea with the rest of the middle school teachers.

“Thankfully, I work with wonderful people who jumped right on board and were willing to try something new,” Smith said.

Students were divided into groups based on their grade and which topics they were interest in. Groups met every early dismissal day to research and plan before they implemented their projects. After the projects were completed, the groups spent time reflecting on their projects, determining what worked and what didn’t.

The groups showcased their projects by presenting their findings to their peers. During that presentation on May 18, Smith thanked her students for helping with her class and expressed her pride in their projects and their results.

“No matter how small, no matter how young, no matter how insignificant you think you are, big change starts with little change,” she said.

Three groups were recognized for their contributions to the community and for “truly raising the bar by going above and beyond the project expectations,” Smith said.

Alex Haschke, Sophia Mortensen and Avery Whaley’s project raised money for The Closet, a free clothing giveaway at American Lutheran Church in Ashland.

“We chose this organization because people in our community need clothes,” said Alex. “We also saw many items at The Closet in boxes and felt that they could use the money to buy racks and hangers to organize the clothes.”

Alex, Sophia and Avery raised more than $500 by emailing local homeowner associations, collecting donations by going door to door and establishing a Go Fund Me page.

Sygha Bair, Ashlynd Flahive, Trystan Gard and Ruben Gonzalez Morales raised funds for mental health awareness.

“We want people that need help to be able to get the help they deserve,” said Sygha.

The group promoted mental health awareness by creating informational posters and displaying them in the school and community. They also made homemade soap with calming lavender and green ribbons, which they sold to raise money that will be donated to a local mental health hospital.

The Ashland Animal Shelter benefited from the actions of Paige Alexander, Paxton Beranek, Noah Costlow, Joe Greise and Xavier Mayer, who chose the facility for their project.

“We know that the animal shelter needs support to improve their facilities and we want the best facilities possible in case our pets ever end up at the shelter,” said Paxton.

By creating informational flyers that they displayed in the school and throughout the community, establishing a Go Fund Me page and using social media, the group raised $1,300. The money will help the shelter purchase supplies.

The success of the service learning projects means the idea will be incorporated into the curriculum in the future.

“Overall, it was very successful,” Smith said. “We hope to continue service learning in the future and are already brainstorming ways to improve.”

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.