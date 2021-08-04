Senior Hippology Team wins Horse Bowl

GRAND ISLAND – Both the Junior and Senior Saunders County Hippology (Horse Bowl) Teams were champions at the 2021 Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo held in Grand Island July 10 to 14.
The Senior Saunders County Hippology Team Emily Kwarcinski, daughter of Mike and Lisa Kwarcinski; Megan Rezac, daughter of Andrew and Tricia Rezac; Kaliska Kelley, daughter of Britt and Jennifer Kelley.
Kelley was individual state champion and Rezac the individual reserve state champion.
The Senior Team will now be going on to represent the state of Nebraska at the national competition to be held later this year.
Spreeman, Kelley and Kwarcinski are all members of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club. Rezac is a member of the Colby Creek Club.
The Junior Team consisted of Maddie Spreeman and Shea Fink. Junior teams are not eligible to go to national competition.
Over 50 counties were represented at the expo which included 400 exhibitors, 600 horses and 1,400 entries.
4-Hers from 10-18 years old competed in hippology, judging, halter conformation, halter showmanship, trail, western pleasure, western horsemanship, ranch horse pleasure, dressage, hunter hack, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation, reining, ranch riding, working ranch horse, pole bending and barrel racing.
Earlier in the season, Mary Andelt, Lilly Cullinane and Spreeman, members of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club, all qualified for state with a blue or purple ribbon at the District 4-H Hose Show in Lincoln on June 17.
Cullinane was Reserve Champion in both barrels and poles at the district show. She also earned red ribbon in barrels and a blue ribbon in poles.
Andelt earned seventh place with a blue in 3-5 year old geldings at halter and received blues in both barrels and poles.
Spreeman earned Reserve Champion 1-2 Year Old Geldings Lunging Halter, purple in Showmanship, Champion in Junior Trail third place
with a blue in 2 Year Old Western Pleasure, Champion Junior Western Horsemanship, Reserve Champion Junior Western Pleasure, Champion Advanced Hunter Under Saddle, Champion Advanced Hunt Seat Equitation, Champion Junior Hunter Under Saddle, Champion Junior Hunt Seat Equitation, blue in Ranch Riding, third place with a blue Hunter Hack and third place with a blue Western Riding.
