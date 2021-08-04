Senior Hippology Team wins Horse Bowl

GRAND ISLAND – Both the Junior and Senior Saunders County Hippology (Horse Bowl) Teams were champions at the 2021 Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo held in Grand Island July 10 to 14.

The Senior Saunders County Hippology Team Emily Kwarcinski, daughter of Mike and Lisa Kwarcinski; Megan Rezac, daughter of Andrew and Tricia Rezac; Kaliska Kelley, daughter of Britt and Jennifer Kelley.

Kelley was individual state champion and Rezac the individual reserve state champion.

The Senior Team will now be going on to represent the state of Nebraska at the national competition to be held later this year.

Spreeman, Kelley and Kwarcinski are all members of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4H Club. Rezac is a member of the Colby Creek Club.

The Junior Team consisted of Maddie Spreeman and Shea Fink. Junior teams are not eligible to go to national competition.

Over 50 counties were represented at the expo which included 400 exhibitors, 600 horses and 1,400 entries.