SENDD begins work on regional economic development plan

LINCOLN – The Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) is now in the process of preparing the 2021 to 2026 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the 15 counties in southeast Nebraska.

This process is part of SENDD’s mandate as a recognized Economic Development District under the Economic Development Administration (EDA), a bureau within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The CEDS is a locally-based, regionally-driven planning process engaging individuals, organizations, local governments, and private industry in meaningful conversation about what capacity-building efforts would best serve economic development in the region. CEDS serves as a blueprint for regional collaboration and economic growth that creates an environment conducive to regional economic prosperity.

People who live or work in Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, or York counties are encouraged to respond to the online survey.

The survey is available on SENDD’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/SENebraskaDevelopmentDistrict or SENDD’s website, www.sendd.org. Paper copies can be found in the local courthouse, senior centers and city halls. Paper copies are also available upon request. This survey will remain open through June 15.