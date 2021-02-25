Semrad scheduled for trial on May 10

The victim eventually told Smaus that she lived with her boyfriend, who she said had been abusing her verbally and physically for about a year.

On Nov. 12, 2020, Semrad allegedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. He continued to strike her. Two days later, while the victim was attempting to end her relationship with Semrad, they began to argue while riding together in a vehicle. During the argument, Semrad allegedly picked up a tool the victim described as a 12-inch wrench and struck her in the head multiple times. He also grabbed her by the hair and held her head down for an unknown length of time.

Smaus photographed the victim’s injuries, which were consistent with the statement the victim had given about the assaults.

Semrad was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 8 and transported to Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. Two days later Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange set Semrad’s bond at 10% of $100,000.

During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, the two counts of third degree assault were dismissed. The case was bound over to District Court on Jan. 25.

A jury trial is scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m. in Saunders County District Court.