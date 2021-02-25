Semrad scheduled for trial on May 10

WAHOO – A jury trial is scheduled after a Weston man entered a plea of not guilty for domestic assault and a weapons charge.
Bradley Semrad entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing in Saunders County District Court on Feb. 1. He was charged with two counts of second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony on Jan. 25 stemming from incidents that took place last November.
According to an affidavit filed in court, Sgt. Joe Smaus of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Wahoo business to investigate an alleged assault on a female party that had happened a few days earlier. Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz was also in attendance.
The victim’s employer and fellow employees told the sheriff and sergeant that they noticed the victim had fresh injuries to her face that they assumed were caused by her boyfriend, Semrad.
The victim was initially hesitant to discuss her injuries with law enforcement, but eventually told the sheriff that Semrad had assaulted her with a tool, possibly a wrench.
Smaus took over the investigation. He made note of injuries to the victim’s face, including a bruised eye that appeared to have been sustained days earlier, and a wound above the other eye that looked as if it had been inflicted within the previous week.
The victim eventually told Smaus that she lived with her boyfriend, who she said had been abusing her verbally and physically for about a year.
On Nov. 12, 2020, Semrad allegedly struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. He continued to strike her. Two days later, while the victim was attempting to end her relationship with Semrad, they began to argue while riding together in a vehicle. During the argument, Semrad allegedly picked up a tool the victim described as a 12-inch wrench and struck her in the head multiple times. He also grabbed her by the hair and held her head down for an unknown length of time.
Smaus photographed the victim’s injuries, which were consistent with the statement the victim had given about the assaults.
Semrad was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 8 and transported to Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. Two days later Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange set Semrad’s bond at 10% of $100,000.
During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, the two counts of third degree assault were dismissed. The case was bound over to District Court on Jan. 25.
A jury trial is scheduled for May 10 at 9 a.m. in Saunders County District Court.