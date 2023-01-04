Second half of 2022 includes memorable community celebrations

ASHLAND – As we swapped out our 2022 calendars for the 2023 version, staff at The Ashland Gazette has also been taking a look back at the year that was.

The community celebrations that took place in Ashland and around the area really stand out when we reflect upon 2022. In July, the three-day Stir-Up festivities were a reason for the community to gather for some summer fun.

Just six months later, Ashlanders and many visitors gathered again, this time to revel in the holiday magic that is Hometown Christmas.

Both events are put on by volunteers from the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce. They deserve a round of applause for these community celebrations and the many other activities that they bring to the city.

There are plenty of others who also deserve recognition, but not enough room here to do so. So instead, let’s look back at the accomplishments of many of these individuals and organizations in 2022.

July

More than 400 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 29 to July 2. Finishing in the top 15 from Ashland-Greenwood were Jaycee Fangmeyer and Bree Schefdore, E-Business and Lila Marzouk, Entrepreneurship. The Ashland-Greenwood High School also received the Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit.

Six Amur tigers received booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccination designed for animals July 1 at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland. The tigers, which are part of a breeding program, were among a handful of felines both at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and kept behind the scenes at the park to receive the vaccines.

After choosing to not extend the deadline again to abate a nuisance property in the downtown district, the Ashland City Council reversed its decision and granted the owner additional time to fix the issues. Lowell Krueger attended the July 7 city council meeting with his attorney, Maureen Freeman-Caddy, to discuss the nuisance complaint at his property at 106 South 16th Street.

The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team picked up a come-from-behind win against Auburn on the road on July 6. They were able to score seven runs on two hits in a 7-5 victory.

Another great community celebration was in the books after Ashland’s Stir-Up festivities wrapped up July 15 to 17. This year’s theme was “Ghostbusters.” Jim Anderson and Pat Proctor were crowed king and queen on Friday night. There were a record number of entries for the Grand Parade on Saturday morning. Over 400 kids enjoyed the newest attraction, the Ghostbusters Roller Coaster Adventure, dreamed up by Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer. A thunderstorm rained out the Battle of the Bands at the Legion beer garden Saturday night, but the skies cleared for the car show on Sunday.

One person died and another was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition July 27 following a head-on collision near Greenwood. Tammy Callaway, 42, of Greenwood died at the scene, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The collision occurred about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 6 near Greenwood Drive.

The Nebraska Center for the Book selected a children’s book by Ashland native/retired astronaut Clay Anderson to represent the state at the 2022 National Book Festival. “Letters from Space,” written by Anderson and illustrated by Susan Batori, will be part of the National Center for the Book’s Great Reads from Great Places program.

The Ashland City Council approved the final plat for a third phase of the Whitetail Estates subdivision after a public hearing during its July 21 meeting. Scott Osterhaus with Olson Associates told the council that the new addition to Whitetail Estates will have about 50 lots and utilities will be extended from Dennis Dean Road.

August

Seven local seniors got the opportunity to suit up one last time for their American Legion teams in the Kiwanis Baseball All-Star Classic at Sam Crawford Field on Aug. 6. The players selected included Carter Washburn and Levi Kennedy of the Ashland Seniors for the Blue Team.

After a whirlwind campaign by local veterans organizations, the Ashland Police Department has a new car that will proudly and beautifully announce its arrival for special events and everyday use. The new DARE car was introduced to the community on Sunday during a truck show in downtown Ashland on Aug. 7.

On Aug. 10, Phil Ruhlman laid out his plans for Oxbow Crossing, a new retail and multi-family housing development planned on the east side of the highway near the Silver Street intersection during the first of two town hall meetings hosted by the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) at the Ashland Public Library.

The village of Memphis has never had a summer community celebration, like Mead Days or Ashland’s Stir-Up. The small community also does not have a siren to warn citizens when a tornado or other severe weather is approaching. To remedy both deficits, the village hosted a one-day community celebration, called Memphis Days on Saturday, Aug. 13, to raise money for a severe weather alert system and have a little fun at the same time.

American Lutheran Church celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special program and catered meal on Sunday, Aug. 14. The program included a service led by four former ministers from the church. There was also a program that detailed the church’s history and a catered meal. Music was provided by Dixie Down Beat, a Dixieland band that includes ALC member Dennis Haberstitch.

Eight teachers and two administrators joined the staff at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools on the first day of school, Aug. 17. They are Bryce Chudomelka, Lauren Boyer, Claire Johnson, Ashley Looper, Dustin Foutch, Danielle Beerbohm, Justin Appleby, Danielle Hyatt, Allison Navickas and Dustin Deterding.

In a low scoring battle that went down to the wire, the Ashland-Greenwood softball team knocked off Tekamah-Herman 3-2 in the season opener at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland on Aug. 18.

The new City of Ashland flags are in and ready to fly on flag poles around town. On Aug. 22, Mayor Rick Grauerholz and Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Council and member of the Creative District Committee, showed the new flags at city hall. The flag was designed by Frank Budz and picked by local voters.

A bench in Greenwood Village Park was dedicated in the memory of McKenna Smith during Greenwood Fun Day on Aug. 20. McKenna was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington’s Disease when she was just 11 years old. She died in 2016 at the age of 17.

Inc. magazine named Sideline Power to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

With a talented squad coming into this year, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team was able to get off to the start they wanted with a 35-6 win over Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Lakeview on Aug. 26 at home. The Bluejays pitched a shutout of the Vikings up until the fourth quarter.

September

The Ashland-Greenwood cross team opened up the 2022 season at the Omaha Concordia Invite on Sept. 1. In a tough field, the Bluejay boys got fourth place with 74 points scored and the girls did not have enough to field a team with one runner.

A donation of $1,000 from the WoodmenLife organization kicked off a fundraising campaign to pay for a new aerial truck for the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department. The donation was received on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting at Glacial Till Tasting Room and Cider House in Ashland. Four men with ties to Ashland’s Memorial Stadium helped celebrate the 75th anniversary of the venerated football stadium during a ceremony before the Ashland-Greenwood football game on Sept. 9. Tom Deleski Sr., who was a member of the first football team to play in Memorial Stadium in 1947; Lloyd Castner, the son of Clarence Castner, who served as treasurer of the project and two members of the 1947 football team – Dick Buckmaster and Melvin Bundy – were there for the ceremony.

On Sept. 9, members of the Ashland City Council, Ashland Planning Commission, Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Creative District and Saunders County Board of Supervisors took part in a teleconference with Jeremy Wegner, BNSF Railway manager of public projects for Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, and Jeff Davis, from the railroad’s public affairs office, to discuss concerns about the railroad underpass and pedestrian tunnel.

Sept. 18 was proclaimed Doris Deleski Day by Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz to honor Deleski’s work as the volunteer director of the Ashland Dog Pound for the past decade.

Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers during the inaugural joint public hearing on Sept. 26. Wahoo Public Schools’ Performance Learning Center hosted the hearing, which was attended by representatives from Saunders County, the cities of Wahoo and Ashland and Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Mead and Yutan school districts, along with about 100 members of the public.

October

Former Platte Valley 4-H Club members and their families gathered for an open house Oct. 2 to honor Jean Stewart, who is stepping down as leader of the club after 55 years.

Phil Ruhlman and three of his brothers who make up Ruhlman Development Company were present at the public hearing on Oct. 6 where tax increment financing (TIF) was discussed for about 30 minutes. The public hearing was conducted by the Ashland Community Development Agency (CDA), which includes the mayor and city council. The Ruhlmans are requesting TIF for the retail portion of a mixed-use development along Highway 6 in Ashland.

The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 11to celebrate the opening of Storage Ninjas in late August.

A short ceremony retired 22 U.S. flags that had served their purpose and recognized the donation of 22 new flags to Strategic Air Com-

mand and Aerospace Museum near Ashland. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, WoodmenLife representatives presented Clayton Anderson, CEO and president of Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, with 22 new flags, along with a $1,000 donation for the museum.

At the Ashland City Council meeting Oct. 20, the council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1211, granting Five and Five Development permission to build a planned unit development in the Iron Horse subdivision. The project includes the former site of the Beetison house, a historic building that was devastated by fire on April 12, 2022. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed by the Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency.

In the first round of the Class C-1 Football Playoffs, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team had no problems knocking off Auburn at home 35-3 on Oct. 28.

November

Tributes poured in from across the state for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz, 74, died Friday, Nov. 3 at his home in Ashland. Grauerholz spent most of his adult life in service to others. He spent 30 years in the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office, working in the training division. Even after his retirement, he continued to work part-time instructing firefighters across the state on the latest techniques and equipment. He ran for mayor in 2014 and was re-elected four years later. He did not file as a candidate for the 2022 election, choosing to “retire” and spend time with family. Along with family and friends, firefighters and other first responders turned out in droves for Grauerholz’s funeral on Nov. 12.

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium celebrated the birth of four cheetah cubs. The cubs were born to mother Clio and father Refu at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland on Nov. 4.

The Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood football team saw their season come to an end with a 41-15 loss to fifth-ranked Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 Football Playoffs on Nov. 4 at home.

A group of young girls wrapped up their first season as the “hydration team” for the Ashland-Greenwood football team. Olivia Thompson, Macy Flynn, Kate Kasuske, Grace Moon and Ruby Kleber raced along the sidelines throughout the season wielding green plastic water bottles to quench the thirst of the Bluejays on the sidelines and in timeout huddles.

Jerry Lofberg will join the Ashland City Council representing Ward 1 after winning the Nov. 8 General Election with 54% of the vote. Lofberg received 234 votes, while opponent Daniel Linke garnered 200 votes. Lofberg will re-

place Jim Anderson, who will be the city’s next mayor. Anderson defeated Amanda Roe in the mayor’s race. Anderson received 606 votes, while 450 votes were cast for his opponent, Amanda Roe.

At the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education’s Nov. 21 meeting, Superintendent Jason Libal reported that the foundation had recently approved teacher grants of over $26,000 to the district’s staff. Teachers apply for the grants early in the school year, he said, and the money can be used to pay for extracurricular items that a school district typically would not fund itself.

December

The Ashland-Greenwood Community Performing Arts Center steering committee announced in December that the campaign has received a $50,000 challenge gift from an anonymous local supporter. The gift will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to all new donations up to $50,000 for a combined impact worth up to $100,000.

Ashland came together for another great community gathering, this time in the middle of winter. The Holly Jolly Hometown Christmas on Dec. 10 event sponsored by the Ashland Chamber of Commerce drew hundreds from in and around the city to enjoy holiday festivities and a lighted parade with 28 entries. After visiting with little ones all day, Santa had enough energy to dance with his sweetie, Mrs. Claus, to finish the parade.

A controversial conditional use permit concerning the testing of airboat engines in the unincorporated Saunders County community of Wann received unanimous approval from the Saunders County Board at its Dec. 13 meeting. The permit applicant was Nir Levin, the owner of Nirbuilt Airboats, which builds and repairs custom airboats on several tracts of land in the small town. The permit allows Levin to test the airboat engines on a long, narrow tract of land on Wann’s western edge, along a stretch of Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad that runs north to south.

During public hearings held at Mead High School on Dec. 14, rural landowner Stan Keiser asked the state not to approve a permit by the AltEn plant owners to discharge industrial storm water. Another public hearing concerned an application by the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG), for approval of a proposed wastewater Remedial Action Plan (RAP).

Friday, Dec. 16 marked the last day that grades PreK through fifth will all be in the same building. When the new semester starts after the winter break, the elementary students of Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools will occupy two school buildings.