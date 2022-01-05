Second half of 2021 filled with events

ASHLAND – The second half of 2021, from July to December, was filled with community celebrations like Stir-Up in July, Halloween in October and Crusin’ Into Christmas in December. In between, there were plenty of other news stories to round out the year.
July
A handful of residents from the Iron Horse Subdivision came forward last week to discuss their concerns with a storage unit being built near their neighborhood. Dave Roth, Joel Kirby and Rod Schroder spoke during the public comment portion of the July 1 Ashland City Council meeting at the Ashland Public Library. All three expressed apprehensions about the Storage Ninja facility being built on Highway 6 near the entrance to the subdivision.
The Bank of Ashland has undergone a major rebranding, along with its parent bank, Bank of Bennington. These financial institutions are now called i3 Bank.
The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team took third place in the Easter Nebraska League Tournament.
Travel + Leisure magazine announced its list of top 10 small towns in the Midwest, and Ashland made the cut. On July 7, the publication rounded up the 10 best towns in the region with populations of less than 15,000 residents.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a disaster declaration in response to the severe windstorms that struck Nebraska on July 9 and 10, knocking out electricity and causing extensive damages.
During his scheduled comments at the end of the Ashland City Council meeting on July 15, Mayor Rick Grauerholz announced he will be looking into revising the city’s fireworks ordinances. One of Grauerholz’s concerns focused on the annual Fourth of July fireworks show. During the event, many people gather in the parking lot between the football stadium and the ball park. While there, they light off fireworks of their own. He also noted the number of street that were blocked by residents lighting off fireworks on July 4 and the large amount of debris left in the streets and the park the day after Independence Day is celebrated in Ashland.
After a one-year absence, Stir-Up landed back in Ashland like a triumphant space ship returning to earth. The three-day celebration July 16 to 18 exceeded expectations as far as attendance, weather and activities, according to organizers. The larger-than-normal crowds can be attributed in part to the theme, Alien Encounter, which focused on the reported alien abduction of an Ashland police officer in 1967. Deb Erickson and Bob Luebbe were crowned Stir-Up
On Saturday, July 17, Husker student-athletes, Ben Stille and JoJo Domann hosted a youth football camp to give back to the community that has supported them during their time at the University of Nebraska. The two Huskers, inspired to give back, developed a camp for all young athletes, boys and girls 7 to 14 years old. It was held at Speedway Sports Complex.
A group of parents and other family members of Ashland-Greenwood High School cheer and dance team members have formed a Spirit Squad Booster Club to support the team and help them receive recognition.
A recall has been filed to remove District 2 Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff from office on July 21.
August
Ashland hosted the Nebraska Chautauqua on Aug. 7 and 8 in a tent set up near the Ashland RV Campground and at the Ashland Public Library. The theme was the 1950s, and included breakout sessions covering topics like civil rights, the Cold War and rock and roll, and a fashion show. The events were organized by a local committee headed up by Laura Capp, a local business owner and a member of the Humanities Nebraska board of directors.
An overnight camping trip to Memphis Lake State Recreation Area proved more excitement than originally planned after a storm blew through the area on Aug. 7. Several hundred trees came down at the campground, including one on top of the camper where Ryan and Nikki Goff of Ashland and their family were staying.
Members of the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Libal and other administrators held a symbolic groundbreaking Aug. 12 for the pre-kindergarten-second grade school being built north of the high school track and field complex.
Member of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) and invited guests gathered on Aug. 10 to discuss the accomplishments achieved by the organization in the past year and celebrate the community as a whole.
Recent photos of vandalism at the Beetison house brought the subject to the attention of the Ashland City Council at its Aug. 19 meeting. Mayor Rick Grauerholz recommended a citizen’s group gauge local interest in restoring, repurposing or moving the mansion. AAEDC Executive Director Caleb Fjone offered to put together an online survey.
The Ashland Art Walk made its return on Aug. 28 after taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event paid tribute to artist and gallery owner Gene Roncka, who passed away on July 11 at the age of 92.
Construction of the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has been completed and the first reservations were taken Aug. 20.
September
Students in one section of fourth grade at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School were quarantined beginning Sept. 9 after multiple exposures to COVID-19 took place in the classroom.
On Sept. 11, a memorial to soldiers who died in service was dedicated at Camp Ashland. Omaha Scout Mikey Roper created the Fallen Heroes Memorial as an Eagle Scout project. A dedication ceremony was attended by officials from Camp Ashland and the Nebraska National Guard.
By reducing the debt levy, the overall tax rate for the City of Ashland decreased by 18% for the 2021-2022 budget. The Ashland City Council approved the final reading of Ordinance 1198 to approve the budget, along with Resolution 2021-17 to set the property tax request Sept. 16. The overall levy will be $0.576 per $100 of assessed valuation. Last year, the tax rate was $0.702.
The design/development plans for the new middle school/performing arts auditorium received approval from the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on Sept. 20.
The Ashland-Greenwood softball team is getting hot at the right time, winning the Capital Conference tournament on Sept. 25. On their way to the title, the Bluejays knocked off Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead 3-1 in the championship game.
The Ashland-Greenwood girls golf team was able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1990s at the school. That was they won a girl’s golf meet, finishing with a 453, one stroke ahead of Blair who shot a 454 at the Arlington Invite on Sept. 21.
The Legislature completed its redistricting work in late September with enactment of plans to redraw legislative and congressional districts. A congressional redistricting proposal (LB1) that keeps Douglas County intact in the Second District while adding rural Saunders County to the metropolitan Omaha mix was enacted on a 35-11 vote.
October
SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. The larger of the two will be 8,200 square feet with Ashland Wine and Spirits utilizing 4,500 square feet of space. The smaller building has 2,100 square feet with an outdoor seating area. The project kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 5, The expected completion is summer 2022. The overall project is a $1.3 million investment into the Ashland community.
The Ashland City Council learned at its Oct. 7 meeting that AAEDC Executive Director Caleb Fjone is working to gain Creative District designation for Ashland from the Nebraska Arts Council.
Lee Enterprises has named Mike Wood as the next publisher of the Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and The Waverly News.
In her first girls state golf tournament experience, Ashland-Greenwood’s Annalise Ptacek represented the Bluejays well, by earning a 37th place finish with a two-day score of 206 at the Class B State Golf Tournament in Scottsbluff on Oct. 11 and 12. Ptacek carded a school-record 95 in the B-1 District Golf Meet to qualify for the state meet.
Quilts of Valor were presented to 16 local veterans during presentations Oct. 15 and 16. The quilts were made by members of the Prairie Point Quilt Club in Ashland.
The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on Oct. 18 approved adding five new teaching positions and one administrative position because of continued growth
The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study for the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development. At The Oct. 21 council meeting, Council Member Bruce Wischmann requested a blight study on Highway 6 to pave the way for possible use of tax increment financing (TIF).
Finishing the year on a positive note is what the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team did at the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Syracuse High School on Oct. 25 and 26. The Bluejays were able to earn a four-set win over Louisville and then lost in three sets to C-1 No. 5 Syracuse.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood football team reigned victorious in what was a hard-fought, no-love-lost matchup between Adams Central at home in the first round of the Class C-1 Playoffs on Oct. 29. Beyond just winning the football game 23-12, the victory was a little sweeter for the Bluejays due to the fact the Patriots bounced them from the playoffs a year ago.
November
Two representatives from the NDOT attended the Ashland City Council meeting on Nov. 4 to discuss the proposal to install a temporary modular roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6/66. After the discussion, the council approved a resolution to support the development of the project.
In a game that was back and forth throughout, Pierce was able to put together one more drive than Ashland-Greenwood in a 35-28 victory in Pierce on Nov. 5 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs.
The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on Nov. 15 tabled approval of the Guarantee Maximum Price (GMP) for the middle school project, opting to wait until bids come in.
After serving Ashland VFW Post 9776 for nearly 40 years, the VFW Hall has been donated to the local American Legion Post and renamed the American Legion Event Center. The transaction took place in October but was announced at the Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 13.
The Ashland Junior Woman’s Club has reorganized under a new name, AG Women’s Club after nearly disbanding.
A watered down version of a previous fireworks ban has been adopted by the Ashland City Council. At the council meeting Nov. 18, the third reading of Ordinance 1200 revising the city’s fireworks regulations was passed. The amended ordinance prohibits exploding or discharging fireworks in a public park. The original ordinance was more restrictive. Originally, fireworks would not have been allowed on city streets or in on public property. The ordinance would have also reduced the number of days fireworks could be sold during the Fourth of July holiday.
December
It didn’t take long for the Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team to reward their new coach Dave Hubert with his first win. The Bluejays looked unstoppable in their season opener as they flew by Arlington 54-36 on Dec. 4 on the road.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team showed why they are one of the best teams in C-1 by taking care of Arlington easily in a 57-35 win to start the year.
The Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers started the new season with no breaks, wrestling at the Waverly Triangular on Dec. 2 and the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3. The Bluejays defeated Wahoo 46-24 and lost to Waverly 63-12 at Waverly and took fifth place with 78 points at the Columbus Lakeview Invite one day later.
Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announced Dec. 6 the acquisition of Ashland Pharmacy, located at 1401 Silver Street in Ashland.
Ashland-Greenwood senior Cale Jacobsen was inducted into the 1,000 Point Club before the Bluejays’ game against Milford on Dec. 14. He joined fellow club members Roger Barber (1981), Tyler Craven (2015) and Brian Pike (1992). Matt Johnson (1996) was not able to be there for the presentation.
Unofficial results in the recall election of Saunders County Supervisor Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson of the county board. The recall election commenced on Dec. 14 with vote counting at the Saunders County Courthouse. In front of three watchers, members of the Saunders County Election Commissioner’s Office counted 985 ballots returned from voters in District 2. There were 712 votes in favor of removing Karloff from office, while 271 voters marked their ballot to retain the longtime county supervisor.
Jim Swenson of Greenwood has been selected as deputy director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Swenson, a native of Oakland, began his new duties Dec. 27.
