Second half of 2021 filled with events

During his scheduled comments at the end of the Ashland City Council meeting on July 15, Mayor Rick Grauerholz announced he will be looking into revising the city’s fireworks ordinances. One of Grauerholz’s concerns focused on the annual Fourth of July fireworks show. During the event, many people gather in the parking lot between the football stadium and the ball park. While there, they light off fireworks of their own. He also noted the number of street that were blocked by residents lighting off fireworks on July 4 and the large amount of debris left in the streets and the park the day after Independence Day is celebrated in Ashland.