School moves forward with land acquisition

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education moved forward with land acquisition for proposed new facilities.

Monday night the board voted to authorize the filing of a petition of condemnation and take any other actions necessary to acquire property by eminent domain. The property in question is 50 acres of farm ground in section 35, township 13 north, range 9 east. There are no residences on this property.

The property will be used to build new facilities for the district. A $59.9 million school bond issue will be put to the voters during the General Election on Nov. 3 that includes a middle school with performance auditorium and a K-2 elementary school.

The school district has entered into a purchase agreement for separate piece of property that consists of 10 acres of farm ground, with a closing date planned for after harvest is complete. The 50 acres being sought by eminent domain is owned by another property owner. Ashland-Greenwood has been negotiating with the owner for some time, but has not been able to reach an agreement that was accepted by the district and the owner.

A public hearing on the acquisition of the property by eminent domain was held on Feb. 24. At that time, only one member of the public spoke about the issue, offering support for the acquisition and for the project in general.