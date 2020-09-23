School moves forward with land acquisition

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education moved forward with land acquisition for proposed new facilities.
Monday night the board voted to authorize the filing of a petition of condemnation and take any other actions necessary to acquire property by eminent domain. The property in question is 50 acres of farm ground in section 35, township 13 north, range 9 east. There are no residences on this property.
The property will be used to build new facilities for the district. A $59.9 million school bond issue will be put to the voters during the General Election on Nov. 3 that includes a middle school with performance auditorium and a K-2 elementary school.
The school district has entered into a purchase agreement for separate piece of property that consists of 10 acres of farm ground, with a closing date planned for after harvest is complete. The 50 acres being sought by eminent domain is owned by another property owner. Ashland-Greenwood has been negotiating with the owner for some time, but has not been able to reach an agreement that was accepted by the district and the owner.
A public hearing on the acquisition of the property by eminent domain was held on Feb. 24. At that time, only one member of the public spoke about the issue, offering support for the acquisition and for the project in general.
Eminent domain is when a government agency acquires private property for public use after paying just compensation, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website.
Under eminent domain in the state of Nebraska, property is “condemned,” which is the “formal act of the exercise of the power of eminent domain to transfer title to the property from a private owner to the government through the court system,” the website continued.
Once condemnation action is filed, the amount of compensation is determined by a court-appointed panel of three people who have no personal or business interest in the matter. This panel will hear the property owner’s opinion on the value of the land and set the value that the government entity will pay.
Eminent domain was created to protect private property owners’ rights under the Fifth Amendment, which states that “just compensation” just be paid for private land acquired for public use. Courts have ruled that just compensation is the same as “fair market value,” which is the price that a buyer would be willing to pay for the property in a transaction between two private parties.
The 14th Amendment established due process in eminent domain, requiring governments to follow well-documented procedures for acquisition and mandates that the land will be tapped for public use.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!