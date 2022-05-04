School foundation banquet honors teachers, alumni

ASHLAND – As thunder rumbled outside, faculty, staff, students and supporters of the local school system gathered for the annual Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation banquet Saturday night.

The banquet, held at Round the Bend Steakhouse in South Bend, was the first one since 2019. The event was cancelled for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening saw the naming of the teacher of the year and words of encouragement from two graduates of Ashland-Greenwood High School who received recognition as alumni of the year. Scholarship winners were announced as well, and silent and live auctions raised thousands of dollars for the foundation.

Sharon Bebout received the Alice Raikes Distinguished Teaching Award from Jeff Raikes. The award was first presented in 2004 by the family of Alice Raikes, a former teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. Each year the Raikes family decides on who to honor based on nomination forms submitted by school staff, parents, community members and students. The winner receives a $1,250 cash prize to the winner and $1,250 to spend on their department or grade level.

“The goal of the nomination process is to engage the broader community in recognizing the breadth and depth of the great teaching going on at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools,” Raikes said.

Bebout, the elementary music teacher at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, teaches 11 classes a day and directs the elementary school choir, which is an after-school program.

The choir was recently selected by the Nebraska Music Educators Association to perform at the Nebraska State Capitol during Music in Schools Month in March. It was the only elementary choir to be chosen, Raikes said.

Bebout thanked her fellow teachers and Elementary Principal Teresa Bray as she accepted the award.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be receiving this award,” she said.

At the beginning of the school year, Bebout and the other teachers were asked to revisit their purpose for teaching. In doing so, Bebout reflected on the role music plays in every area of the school day, including science, math, social studies and language arts.

For example, learning about sound waves include scientific principles, while keeping time by counting beats enhances math learning, according to Bebout. Lyrics of songs are poetry, which is a form of language arts, she said. And some songs offer historical information, like “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” she added.

Bebout said her favorite time of year is teaching fourth graders pioneer songs and dances as they study Nebraska. Even though the kids seem to groan when they find out they will be learning square dancing, by the end of the lessons they are smiling.

“They may not admit it, but most of them will be smiling,” she said.

Those smiles, and the other signs of joy her students exhibit when learning about music are what Bebout loves about teaching.

“That’s what gives me joy in teaching,” she said.

Young Alumus of the Year Breanne Gullickson’s love for adventure took her from Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools to places around the world.

Gullickson was not able to attend the banquet Saturday night, so her sister, Jen Smith, stepped in to speak. Smith is a middle school teacher at AGPS.

When Gullickson was a student, she was a tender-hearted animal lover with funky hair and a spunky manner, Smith said. She has fond memories of singing along as her third grade teacher, Patti Schofield, played the piano, as well as participating in the Presidential Challenge fitness tests each year in PE class.

Gullickson left Ashland and became a nanny after high school. She graduated from Queensborough Community College in Queens, New York in 2008 and Lehman College in Bronx, New York, three years later.

She was accepted into the Air Force Officer Training School in 2013 and served in the Air Force for eight years, reaching the rank of captain.

She was deployed overseas six times while serving on the RC-135 “Rivet Joint” reconnaissance aircraft. One of the highlights of her deployment was receiving correspondence from teachers and students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools.

After active duty, Gullickson transitioned to the Nebraska Air National Guard, where she trains active duty officers on the RC-135. She and her husband, Dan, live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I am humbled to be selected,” Gullickson told the audience through her sister. “Thank you to the many teachers and coaches who inspired me during my time at Ashland-Greenwood.”

After the Alumnus of the Year, Dr. Deb Roeber VanOverbeke, attended Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, she began a career in education that has led to her current role as the assistant dean for academic programs in the Ferguson College of Agriculture at Oklahoma State University.

VanOverbeke graduated from AGHS in 1992 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor of science degree in agriculture leadership.

After she graduated from UNL, VanOverbeke worked in producer education for Nebraska Cattlemen. She went back to school to earn a masters degree and a Ph.D. in animal science with a meat science focus from Colorado State University.

She spent three years on the faculty at the University of Minnesota before heading to Oklahoma State in 2005. She started as an assistant professor and later became a full professor in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences.

As assistant dean for academic programs, VanOverbeke is engaged in student development, faculty development and support and scholarship development.

She and husband Kirk have two children, Esther and Joshua, and live outside of Glencoe, Oklahoma.

VanOverbeke offered some words of advice for the high school seniors in the audience who received scholarships a few minutes before.

“First of all, go to class,” said VanOverbeke, as the crowd laughed in agreement.

She also encouraged the students to “be prepared” and learn how to take notes, if they haven’t learned already. She urged them to not only meet their professors and instructors but also make friends in every class, in case they need to rely on someone to take notes when they are absent.

But most of all, take advantage of the opportunity to learn.

“You’re there not only to grow personally, but professionally in your major of choice,” VanOverbeke said.

As the evening drew to a close, a thunderstorm began to move into the area. So Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation President Pat Timblin’s closing remarks were quick. She noted that the foundation had given in the past year $255,000 worth of scholarships, teacher grants, outdoor classroom project grants and donations to the performing arts center being built at the new middle school. A large chunk of the money was a gift from the estate of Doris Johnson, a former school employee, Timblin said.

The banquet was a perfect way to end the 2021-23 school year, Timblin said.

“What a wonderful year and tribute to our great education system,” she added.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.