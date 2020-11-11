School bond passes with 59 percent of vote

ASHLAND – Unofficial election results show the $59.9 million school bond issue for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has passed with an estimated 59% of the vote.

In Saunders County, unofficial results as of Monday show 1,374 votes were cast for the bond issue and 984 against. In Cass County, there were 524 votes for and 345 against. There were no votes cast in Sarpy County, which contains a small parcel of land in the Ashland-Greenwood School District. The total votes were 1,898 for and 1,329 against. Official election results will be certified at a later date by all counties involved.

“I/we feel extremely blessed and fortunate to be a part of a group of communities that supports our school district in such a positive manner,” said Jason Libal, superintendent of schools, after the results were released. “Our district is so very excited to move forward on the new facilities and to witness the profound and positive impact they will have on the education of our students. It is truly a great time to be a Bluejay!”

The $59.9 million in general obligation bonds would be used to pay for the construction of a new elementary school and a new middle school with a competition gym and fine arts auditorium.