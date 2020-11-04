School bond issue passes in Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND – Unofficial election results show the $59.9 million school bond issue for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has passed with an estimated 59% of the vote.
In Saunders County, results as of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, 1,374 votes were cast for the bond issue and 984 against. In Cass County, there were 500 votes for and 331 against. There were no votes cast in Sarpy County, which contains a small parcel of land in the Ashland-Greenwood School District.
Official election results will be released at a later date by all counties involved.
