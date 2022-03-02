School board votes to join Trailblazer Conference

ASHLAND – If all goes to plan, Ashland-Greenwood’s extracurricular activities will compete in a new conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.

The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Feb. 21 to approve a move to the Trailblazer Conference from the Nebraska Capitol Conference, where it has competed since the league formed in 1979.

The Trailblazer Conference, which launched in the 2020-21 academic year, includes Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo. Malcolm Public Schools announced in August that it would join the conference in the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Jason Libal said the board made the move for a number of reasons, chief among them the additional extracurricular opportunities that the conference presents to middle school students.

“(It gives) our middle school participants an opportunity to compete at multiple levels,” Libal said. “Getting an A, B, C-team game, even sometimes D, and making sure that at the high school level, our freshman teams and our JV teams are getting four quarters of play.”

That’s not always a sure thing in the Capitol Conference, he said. As the district continues to grow, the enrollment disparity between Ashland-Greenwood and the other Capitol Conference members is likely to expand. With 226 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students, Ashland-Greenwood is tied with DC West for the most students in the Capitol Conference.

Ralston, however, had 754 such students at the start of the 2021-22 school year, an enrollment gap that had Ashland-Greenwood board members questioning the potential move at the January school board meeting.

“I’m not questioning the ‘why,’” board member Russ Westerhold said in January. “All the rationale I completely get. I’m a little conflicted on the ‘when.’”

The board resolved to survey parents about their feelings regarding a move to the Trailblazer Conference.

“I’d say 80% of the responses that we got said it was a good move,” Libal said. “It was time to make that move, really based on additional opportunities for our kids from athletics, to fine arts, to extracurricular opportunities.”

Additional activities included with Trailblazer Conference membership include middle school and high school Quiz Bowl, girls tennis and the ability to schedule seventh and eighth grade football games, according to a Trailblazer Conference information sheet sent to parents.

The conference still has to consider Ashland-Greenwood’s application, which Libal said will happen on March 3.

In other district news, the board approved the hiring of four new employees for the 2022-23 school year, including a new director of learning.

The need to hire a director of learning, Libal said, is part of the domino effect of current business manager Carrie Holz’s upcoming retirement. Curriculum Supervisor Jill Finkey will step into the business manager role, Libal said.

The new director of learning, Danielle Beerbohm, comes from David City Public Schools, where she serves as the elementary school principal and contributes to that district’s K-12 curriculum.

“She’s just got deep, deep experiences,” Libal said. “Definitely a relationship-type person, and I think she’s going to be a great, great fit.”

In her introductory video shared on the Ashland-Greenwood Facebook page, Beerbohm said she is “committed to continuous improvement” and has a “vision for excellence.”

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with an outstanding administrative team and strong group of staff to continue supporting exceptional student achievement,” Beerbohm said in the video.

The district also approved the hiring of Justin Appleby as a middle school/high school math teacher, Bryce Chudomelka as an elementary classroom teacher and Allison Navickas as an elementary special education teacher.

