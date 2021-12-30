School board talks new turn lane, funding for bond issue

Hall said JEO has discussed the possibility of a roundabout, but it would likely be a major undertaking that could be avoided with the implementation of a turn lane.

There’s also a scenario in which no turn lane would be built, and speed limits coming from north of Ashland would be decreased. But Hall said the Nebraska Department of Transportation has expressed that southbound traffic in the transitional stretch of Highway 66 leading into town is typically moving quickly, and neglecting to build a turn lane could be dangerous.

“(The NDOT) wants to have that mainline traffic be as unencumbered by turns or vehicles entering or exiting as possible,” Hall said.

The infrastructure to be installed ultimately comes down to a decision from NDOT, Hall said. But Superintendent Jason Libal said getting NDOT’s attention on the project has been challenging, even after sending multiple letters.

“It’s been crickets,” he said.

He said NDOT told him they would take a look at the project once building permits were finalized, which he said would conflict with the project’s timeline.