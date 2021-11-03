School board faces tough decisions about project

Or they could work through the winter and use Furnas Street, and pay the city for any damages that would occur. Hall estimated the cost to replace the road could be $150,000 to $200,000.

Hausmann said they looked at multiple scenarios, including putting down crushed rock or installing temporary roads. But they did not seem feasible.

“All those options of temporary roads, you’re putting a bunch of money down and tearing it out,” he said. “From a city or a school taxpayer, it’s hard to justify that.”

Hausmann said the best options were to use Furnas Street or to put in a portion of the permanent road to get access to the middle school site.

Libal and the board noted that the estimated cost of expediting the new roads or replacing Furnas are similar, or a “wash.” However, Libal leaned toward the new roads.

“If that wash is to replace the city street, or that wash is to put a road in that we need, as a taxpayer it might be a little bit difficult for me to see the school district replacing the city street,” he said.

The board approved bids from Graham Construction and Engineering to build a portion of Bluejay Way and 17th Street as soon as possible to allow access to the middle school site.