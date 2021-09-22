School board approves middle school design

ASHLAND – The design/development plans for the new middle school/performing arts auditorium received approval from the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on Monday night.
Vanessa Schutte of DLR Group presented the plans to the school board. There was a short discussion before approval, but the project had been presented in detail to the board and the public during previous meetings and an open house last May.
However, Schutte did give an update on materials for the exterior of the building. She said that they are removing metal panels that had previously been part of the design due to increased costs. Instead, the exterior will be entirely brick.
“It’s more cost-effective to put more brick in,” she said.
Costs also forced DLR Group to eliminate pre-cast concrete panels in the middle school construction plan. These construction materials were originally in the design for the PreK-2 school that the district is also building as part of the $59.9 million bond issue passed last year by voters. But shortage of these panels required the designers to change the plans and go with masonry units, as is the plan for the middle school/auditorium.
The nature theme being used in the PreK-2 building is carrying over to the design of the middle school. Design documents show a two-story building with a “central spine” with a linear skylight. Daylight will also be important in other areas of the facility.
The design includes an academic wing, career/technology education wing, commons area, competition gymnasium and a performance auditorium connected to the music rooms.
Some aspects of the design are still being determined. Schutte said there has been a request by a potential donor to have a certain type of flooring in the entrance/commons area. That is still being discussed, she added.
The middle school/performing arts auditorium should be completed in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Curriculum Supervisor Jill Finkey reported on the district’s progress with federal relief funds. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III programs are in the third round of allocating funds to public schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district is slated to receive approximately $730,000 through this program.
Finkey said the district had to go through multiple steps to apply for these programs, including seeking public input through a survey on how these federal dollars should be spent. There were almost 200 responses, with 161 coming from parents, she added.
“The majority of the comments were very supportive of the school,” she told the board. “A lot of them said they trust the school, the teachers and the school board to spend the ESSER dollars.”
After reviewing the responses, the district applied for funds to be used for mental health services and supports, addressing learning and/or instruction loss and to purchase educational technology.
Finkey said the survey also showed interest in a before and after school programs and improving air quality at the elementary school. However, the Nebraska Department of Education has indicated that it can be difficult to receive approval for requests like air quality improvement.
And at this time, a before and after school program is not feasible because of lack of space, Finkey said. These funds have to be spent before September 2024, and the new PreK-2 and middle school/performance arts auditorium will only have been open for a short time by then, so they would not be able to begin a program in that time frame, she added.
Finkey also noted that the Ashland-Greenwood Area Communities for Kids group has received a grant to address childcare and early childhood education, which could lead to a program similar program.
The board was also told that while the district has submitted the initial application, it is a lengthy process an there is plenty of time for modifications to be made.
“We have multiple opportunities to amend this application,” Finkey said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.