School board approves middle school design

ASHLAND – The design/development plans for the new middle school/performing arts auditorium received approval from the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on Monday night.

Vanessa Schutte of DLR Group presented the plans to the school board. There was a short discussion before approval, but the project had been presented in detail to the board and the public during previous meetings and an open house last May.

However, Schutte did give an update on materials for the exterior of the building. She said that they are removing metal panels that had previously been part of the design due to increased costs. Instead, the exterior will be entirely brick.

“It’s more cost-effective to put more brick in,” she said.

Costs also forced DLR Group to eliminate pre-cast concrete panels in the middle school construction plan. These construction materials were originally in the design for the PreK-2 school that the district is also building as part of the $59.9 million bond issue passed last year by voters. But shortage of these panels required the designers to change the plans and go with masonry units, as is the plan for the middle school/auditorium.