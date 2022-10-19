Saunders County Republican party reorganizes

WAHOO – More than 100 people attended a meeting last week to reorganize the Republican Party at the county level.

An inception meeting for the Saunders County Republican Party was held on Oct. 11 at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. State and local leaders spoke and officers were elected.

John Zaugg, who represents District 2 in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, was elected the president of the organization. Chris Brabec will serve as vice president and the new secretary will be Laura Herring. Greg Hohl will serve as treasurer after Jan. 1.

Zaugg said the large crowd of over 100 Republicans was a way to start things off with a lot of enthusiasm.

“It surpassed any of our expectations,” he said.

The meeting drew several state Republican leaders, including State GOP Chair Nate Underwood, State Board of Education candidate Kirk Penner and District 23 State Sen. Bruce Bostelman. A representative from Congressman Don Bacon’s office was also there.

Zaugg said the county-level Republican Party had been inactive for about 10 years. Last summer, Zaugg spoke to state Republican Party representatives at the Nebraska State Fair who encouraged him to pursue reorganizing the party. State party leaders asked Doug Pedersen of Omaha to help with the task. Pedersen is the chair for the Republican Party in the Second Congressional District.

Now that the Saunders County Republican Party has reorganized, one of the first things on the schedule will be to endorse Republican candidates in local races, from village boards of trustees to county officials.

“Up and down the ticket,” Zaugg said.

The party has also scheduled a meet and greet with Bacon, who is running for re-election in the Second District. The event will be held at the Clint Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo on Monday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first official meeting for the newly-reorganized party will be held on Nov. 17. At the 6:30 p.m. meeting, held again at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo, members

will adopt the constitution and appoint three State Central Committee members, Zaugg said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.