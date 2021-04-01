Saunders County Public Record

REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Brandon M. and Rebecca M. Wolf to Mark and Rina Robinson, lot 1, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jean E. Rastede Trust to Steven W. Johnson Trust, 09-13-09 W 1/2 SW 1/4.
Lavaughn R. Hanson Estate to Dale L. Hanson, partial lot 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 in block 61, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Marvin E. Shanahan Trust to Marvin E. Shanahan Trust, 16-15-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Steven A. and Elizabeth Shanahan, et al, Sue A. Shanahan, et al, Robert O’Connor, et al, to Marvin E. Shanahan Trust, 16-15-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Linda C. Lutz Estate to Dwayne S. Lutz, 05-14-05 SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Gregory A. and Gale S. Lavinge to Shane G. and Tara L. Geise, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 14, Memphis of Memphis.
Matthew D. Callahan, et al, and David W. and Linda L. Callahan to Jerrod H. Scott, 32-16-09 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Samuel A. and Stephanie J. Prokopec to Bradley J. Fien, lot 4 in block 4, Bel-Aire of Wahoo.
Girmus Investments, LLC to Brent J. Jarecke, 34-13-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Jeffery N. and Brandie L. Shoeneck to Todd and Joyce Riley, lot 9, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Robert and Mary Mattson, lot 64, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.
West Limited LLC to Veronica S. Regan Trust, 34-17-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Ashland Investments Co, LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 3 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Aspen Home Builders, LLC to Andrew E. and Brianna M. Eberhardt, lot 2 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, to Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, to Hayden R. Sabatka, 23-15-07 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Colony Acres, LLC, et al, and William F. and Renee F. Hancock II, to People of Destiny Ministries, Inc., lot 2, Colony of Wahoo.
Julie A. Barnes to Julie A. Barnes Trust, lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 20, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Mark D. and Stacie M. Simonson to Mark D. and Stacie M. Simonson, partial lot 12, 13, 14 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Mark D. and Stacie M. Simonson to Mark D. Simonson, partial lot 12, 13, 14 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Colony Acres, LLC to William F. and Renee F. Hancock II, lot 2, Colony of Wahoo.
Arnold J. and Elaine J. Walla to Walla Family Trust, 13-13-05 SE 1/4.
Truman H. and Jo Etta Molone Kilgore to Truman H. and Jo Etta Molone Kilgore Trust, lot T-1, Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.
Nathan Homes LLC to Zachary J. Parolek, et al, and Anna M. Gerdes, et al, lot 77, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jared A. and Nita A. Mahrt to Joshua D. and Kaylee Frye, et al, and Melanie F. Ranslem, et al, partial lot 30, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.
Daniel J. Huber to Buzz Realty LLC, lot 33, Westdale of Wahoo.