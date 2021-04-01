Saunders County Public Record

Girmus Investments, LLC to Brent J. Jarecke, 34-13-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Jeffery N. and Brandie L. Shoeneck to Todd and Joyce Riley, lot 9, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes, Inc. to Robert and Mary Mattson, lot 64, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.

West Limited LLC to Veronica S. Regan Trust, 34-17-08 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Ashland Investments Co, LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 3 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Aspen Home Builders, LLC to Andrew E. and Brianna M. Eberhardt, lot 2 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, to Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, 23-15-07 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Patrick H. and Amy L. Sabatka, et al, and Jason R. and Jennifer L. Sabatka, et al, to Hayden R. Sabatka, 23-15-07 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Colony Acres, LLC, et al, and William F. and Renee F. Hancock II, to People of Destiny Ministries, Inc., lot 2, Colony of Wahoo.