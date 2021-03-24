Saunders County libraries begin to add events 

The health and safety of the library patrons is also important, McVay said. Because there are fewer visitors in the morning, the staff felt social distancing would be easy to maintain, leading them revert to regular hours.

“It’s time for us to be able to open up and I feel that we can do that safely,” McVay said.

Programming is still on hold at the Ashland library, however. McVay said they hope to start reintroducing activities in the summer, but they will be doing smaller group events rather than large gatherings.

“We are keeping the momentum forward to be able to go back to normal,” she said.

The Wahoo Public Library, which was able to open its doors again at the beginning of June 2020, has announced the 2021 summer reading program dates. The program will be run from May 24 until July 30 and will run under the national theme of “Tails and Tales.”

Library Director Denise Lawver said she had big plans for the library in April 2020 but because of the pandemic events had to be cancelled. The library had its first story time on March 1 and is scheduled to host more events in the coming months.

Lawver said that it is likely some of these events will be outside depending on how many patrons sign up.