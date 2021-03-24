Saunders County libraries begin to add events 

ASHLAND – A little over a year ago, libraries throughout Saunders County had to shutter their doors to patrons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, several libraries have reopened, some with limited hours, and almost all with little to no programming. With vaccinations being rolled out and summer approaching, libraries have been able to announce summer reading programs, schedule events and host story time.
The Ashland Public Library was closed to the public at the end of March because of the pandemic and didn’t open back up until Sept. 14.
While the library has been open to public for nearly six months, operating hours have been limited, said Acting Library Director Tanya McVay. The library has been open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. These hours trimmed off about 90 minutes from the regular morning hours and shortened the evening hours slightly.
McVay and her staff realized that the morning hours were important to patrons, especially retired citizens.
“We know we have patrons wanting to use the morning time,” McVay said.
So they made the decision to go back to regular hours, starting April 1. The regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The health and safety of the library patrons is also important, McVay said. Because there are fewer visitors in the morning, the staff felt social distancing would be easy to maintain, leading them revert to regular hours.
“It’s time for us to be able to open up and I feel that we can do that safely,” McVay said.
Programming is still on hold at the Ashland library, however. McVay said they hope to start reintroducing activities in the summer, but they will be doing smaller group events rather than large gatherings.
“We are keeping the momentum forward to be able to go back to normal,” she said.
The Wahoo Public Library, which was able to open its doors again at the beginning of June 2020, has announced the 2021 summer reading program dates. The program will be run from May 24 until July 30 and will run under the national theme of “Tails and Tales.”
Library Director Denise Lawver said she had big plans for the library in April 2020 but because of the pandemic events had to be cancelled. The library had its first story time on March 1 and is scheduled to host more events in the coming months.
Lawver said that it is likely some of these events will be outside depending on how many patrons sign up.
“We do want to try to be cautious,” Lawver said. “We don›t want to go crazy and just say, ‘Oh you know everything›s fine.’ and do whatever we want. I think it›s definitely getting better and better than last year.”
Mead Library Director Kylie Dorner said she is most looking forward to hearing some noise, which might be an odd thing to hear from a librarian.
“From children reading aloud to each other with buddy reading to building LEGO or wooden crafts to playing in the garden out back, to adults catching up at coffee hour on Tuesday morning,” Dorner said. “Libraries are often quiet spaces, but they shouldn’t always be.”
The Mead Public Library was able to open its doors again in July after being closed since March. On Feb. 9, the library hosted story time again and since then held a St. Patrick’s Day program on March 17. The library will continue to have craft kits for children to pick up.
Mead is also hoping to do a summer reading program, but there was no set date as of March 18. Dorner said the laughter and joy libraries bring is a gift and a reminder of life.
“Libraries are here and a public service because they can help provide a space for that life to thrive,” Dorner said.
The Yutan Public Library has been able to start back up many of its events including Coffee Time every Monday at 10 a.m., the Sit n Stitch group every Thursday at 6 p.m. and Toddler Time every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Library Director Laurie Van Ackeren said the library hadn’t been able to host Toddler Time for almost a year until bringing back the activity on March 2. She said she has missed Toddler Time the most.
“I missed those kids,” Van Ackeren said. “I missed my Toddler Time. Just a couple days ago I had 14 kids and that was awesome.”
The library will also host a Discussion and Dessert Book Club the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Yutan will have a summer reading program, but the dates have not been finalized, Van Ackeren added.
The Ceresco Community Library is holding has an ongoing book sale, where gently used books are offered for a free will donation. Normally, the library hosts a book sale in May, Library Director Carmel Most said. Because of the amount of extra books the library has, Most said they started early.
The library will also resume hosting story time, but it will depend on weather. As for the summer reading program, Most said the dates have not been finalized yet.
Most said she’s excited for programming to start again because it’s so popular with the children in Ceresco.
“It›s been hard,” Most said. “We›ve been missing the kid programs that we offer so I›m excited to get that going again.”
The Valparaiso Public Library remains closed due to an ongoing investigation.