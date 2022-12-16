Saunders County Extension Board seeking new member

WAHOO – Nebraska Extension in Saunders County is seeking candidates to fill an open Extension Board position through an open nomination process to serve a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

The open position is for Saunders County residents who live north of Highway 92 and west of Highway 77.

If interested, please call the Saunders County Extension Office, and ask to complete the short Extension Board Application. Applications can also be picked up at the office.

Please return applications to the Saunders County Extension office by Friday, Dec. 30 or via email to cbiehler2@unl.edu. For additional information, contact Nebraska Extension in Saunders County at 402-624-8030.