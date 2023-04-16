LINCOLN – At the 4H Horse Stampede in Lincoln on March 25, the Saunders County Junior Horse Bowl team placed fourth out of 11 teams with a blue ribbon. Team members include Ada Bordovsky, Macy Dunn, Ben Spreeman and Clara Tasich.

Clara also earned multiple individual awards at the event, including grand champion with a purple ribbon in Elementary 1D Art, a purple ribbon in Elementary Photography and a blue ribbon in Elementary 2D Art.

Macy Dunn earned two blue ribbons, one in Elementary 1D Art and one in Elementary 2D Art.

Maddie Spreeman earned a blue ribbon in Senior Photography.