Santa, cookies featured in other Christmas events set for Saturday

ASHLAND – There are several Christmas activities taking place in Ashland prior to the Cruisin’ Into Christmas schedule of events.

The Ashland Public Library is hosting Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can come for pictures with Santa in the library, where there will also be a book sale and library elf story time, along with activities like a digital elf scavenger hunt and making a paper ornament.

The Ashland Library Foundation is also holding a silent auction at the library which began on Dec. 6 and will run until Dec. 11. Bidding can be done in person or Facebook at @AshlandPublicLibrary-Nebraska.

The High School Youth group at American Lutheran Church will be selling a huge variety of Christmas goodies during their Cookie Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Cookies and candies will be sold by the pound, with discounts for the more pounds you buy.

Just a few blocks away, members of First Christian Church are selling pans of cinnamon and pecan rolls from 1 to 3 p.m. The Christmas display in the church sanctuary will be open for the public to view as they sip on hot cider or coffee and nibble on a sweet roll.

