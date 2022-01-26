Sale of contaminated biochar from AltEn halted after state regulators intervene

The next day, Dec. 28, Tom Buell, the head of monitoring and remediation at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, phoned his counterpart at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas officials quickly called Yingling to tell him they concurred with Nebraska’s environmental regulators in considering the biochar solid waste unless B. Cole Agriculture planned to apply the product to farm ground using the recommendations on the seed bag labels.

Yingling told both states he had reconsidered.

“It was not disclosed in any manner of the risks associated with this project,” he wrote to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Jan. 6. “We have made a decision to NOT take delivery of any of the products.”

Yingling told the Journal Star the ethanol company did not provide any information about the biochar he was interested in purchasing.

“I was not given a label or a complete analysis of what I was going to buy,” he said.

According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, about 600 sacks of biochar are being stored in one of two hoop buildings at AltEn.