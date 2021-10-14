SAC Museum seeks ‘National Museum of Cold War’ designation

ASHLAND – Nebraska Congressional Representatives Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon have introduced legislation through a Bill in Congress that bestows the title of “National Museum of the Cold War” for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

The museum will continue to be named after its primary mission (the history and preservation of the Strategic Air Command), but this will allow it to carry the “National Museum of the Cold War” designation.

With the leadership help of representatives of the First and Second Congressional Districts, Fortenberry and Bacon, bestowing the “National” designation allows for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to be recognized for its major contributions to education.

“The museum has long been involved with STEM education and programs in the region. What the national designation means is that the American innovations in technology and engineering can be more thoroughly explored and researched,” says Museum President and CEO, Jeff Cannon. “The United States won the Cold War. That fact is history. The Strategic Air Command was at the center of that historical conflict. The museum will use its collection as the centerpiece of the American and Nebraska contributions to innovation in the continuing development of a technology-focused work force within our region.”