SAC Aero Museum receives contract as Center of Excellence

ASHLAND – The Education Department at the SAC Aero Museum (also known as Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum) recently received a contract in the amount of $29,986. Beyond School Bells and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation picked the education team at the museum in a collaborative partnership to be a Center of Excellence. As a Center of Excellence, the education team will be developing a “STEM in Space” workbook that includes activities corresponding to current National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) directives, such as the Artemis Mission series and James Webb Space Telescope during the 2023 year.

The contract will ensure that a valuable resource for high-quality, hands-on, engaging, space-based STEM content is made widely available to the Nebraska community at large and beyond, especially for the before/after school and out-of-school time programs.

“The SAC Aero Museum is incredibly honored to be named a Center of Excellence by Beyond School Bells and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation,” said Clayton Anderson, executive director and CEO of the SAC Aero Museum and a retired U.S. astronaut. “Committed to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for all, we are beyond excited about this project opportunity. To be developing a ‘STEM in Space’ workbook that ties NASA missions into hands-on, engaging, space-based STEM content – that will ultimately touch nearly every student in Nebraska – is exactly what we should be doing!”

For more information about the SAC Aero Museum and its current offerings, please visit https://www.sacmuseum.org/.