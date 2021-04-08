Rotary Club holds drive for food pantry

ASHLAND – On Saturday March 27, the Ashland Rotary Club held a Food Drive to benefit the Ashland VFW Food Pantry. Four members of Ashland Rotary along with four community volunteers collected non-perishable food and household items at No Frills Supermarket in Ashland.

Thanks to the generous response, two carts full of food and $302 in cash donations were collected, which the Food Pantry can use to also purchase perishable food for those in need.

The 45 Rotary Clubs in District 5650 (eastern Nebraska and western Iowa) participate in similar food drives to benefit their local food pantries. Rotary is an international organization of people who work to enhance the quality of life in their local community as well as internationally.

The Ashland Rotary Club includes business and professional leaders who live or work in Ashland and the surrounding area. Founded in 1935, and chartered through Rotary International, it is one of oldest service organizations in our community.

To find out more about the Ashland Rotary Club, contact Treasurer Dave Lutton at 402-944-3383. Meetings are each Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. simultaneously on Zoom and in-person in the upstairs meeting room at Cheri O’s.

To contact the Ashland VFW Food Pantry contact Jean Stewart at 402-944-3483.