Roe filing pushes Ashland mayoral race to primary

ASHLAND – A third candidate has filed for the office of mayor, putting the Ashland race on the May 10 Primary Election ballot.

Amanda Roe filed Feb. 28 to place her name on the ballot for mayor. She will be running against Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, who currently hold seats on the Ashland City Council.

The primary election will narrow the field of candidates down to two for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Anderson is the incumbent in Ward 1 and Wischmann represents Ward 2. Because have both filed for election in the mayor’s race, they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.

Daniel W. Linke and Jerry Lofberg have filed for the Ward 1 seat. In Ward 2, the only candidate is Michelle Libal. They will advance directly to the General Election.

There are only two candidates for the three seats open on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education. Incumbent Russ Westerhold is seeking reelection, while incumbents Ally Miller and Karen Stille did not file before the deadline. Kylie Heflin has placed her name on the ballot for school board. Both will advance to the General Election.

Ashland’s David Lutton is seeking another term on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors as representative of District 1, which includes Ashland. His is the only name on the ballot, and as such his name will go directly to the General Election.

The seats for District 3 and 5 are also up for election. Incumbent Craig Breunig of Wahoo did not file for reelection in District 3. One person has filed. That is Bill Reece of Wahoo.

In District 5, incumbent John Smaus of Prague is seeking reelection. He has one opponent on the ballot – John Wonka of Weston. Both are Republicans, so only one will be on the ballot after the May 10 Primary Election.

The only other contested county race will be for sheriff. Curt Prohaska of Ashland and Chris Lichtenberg of Cedar Bluffs are on the ballot. Each candidate is a Republican, meaning only one will emerge after the Primary Election.

One incumbent county official did not file for reelection. County Clerk Patti Lindgren will not seek another term. Dee Anne Nice, administrative assistant to the county clerk, has filed for the office. She is the only one on the ballot.

The following incumbents have filed for reelection to their county positions: Patty McEvoy, clerk of the district court; Rhonda Andresen, county assessor/register of deeds; Jennifer Joakim, county attorney; Jerry Charles, county surveyor and Amber Scanlon, county treasurer.

April 22 is the deadline for voter registration forms to be postmarked or delivered to the election office. The final day for in-person voter registration is May 2.

Election for village boards of trustees or educational service units will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8. The deadline for filing for incumbents is July 15 and non-incumbents must file by Aug. 1.

