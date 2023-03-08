WAHOO – Two up-and-coming stars in the country music world are coming to Wahoo this summer.

Warren Zeiders is the top-billed act for the Saunders County Fair concert on Saturday, July 29. The opening act will be Spencer Crandall. The announcement was made on Monday.

Zeiders was barely out of his teens when he signed his first recording contract at age 22. He signed with Los Angeles record label Warner Records and watched his song “Ride the Lightning” catch fire soon after, hitting the charts before he’d hit the road on tour thanks to social media.

Zeiders’ path to country music was not typical. Raised in central Pennsylvania, Zeiders was drawn to music while singing in church and learned to play the guitar in sixth grade. Music was just a hobby as Zeiders focused on lacrosse in college.

He moved back home during the COVID-19 pandemic and posted acoustic covers on social media, according to his biography on allmusic.com. He attracted enough notice to warrant signing a management contract.

After graduation from college, Zeiders moved to Nashville and began working with songwriters there. “Ride the Lightning” was written over Zoom with collaborators Eric Paslay and Rob Crosby. The song peaked on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart at No. 30 and anchored his debut EP, “717 Tapes,” which he self-released. He followed it with an EP of acoustic covers. His first album, “717 Tapes: The Album,” was released in September.

Zeiders followed up his debut single with “Burn it Down,” “Wild Horse” and “Heavy Pour.”

Just a few weeks ago, Zeiders and his band began a year-long tour – called the “Pretty Little Poison Tour” – which includes a stop in Wahoo.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native has a high-energy style with a “raspy rock voice,” according to Jordan Kavan, a member of the Saunders County Agricultural Society committee that chooses the concert acts each year.

Kavan said the committee has looked at different age groups over the six years that they have been organizing a concert during fair week. Earlier concerts focused on the 40- to 60-year-old country music fans with Craig Morgan and Diamond Rio.

Zeiders will appeal to younger country music enthusiasts, but he will also please fans of all ages.

“Every year, we try to please a different demographic,” he said.

The committee tries to gauge the audience as they choose the bands, Kavan said. In the first two years, they attracted the younger country music crowd with Casey Donahue and Dylan Scott.

Then the committee pivoted to classic rock with 38 Special in 2020. That year, the pandemic limited the crowd capacity, but attendance was still good, Kavan said, despite the fact that the opening act, Black Hawk, pulled out at the last minute.

In 2021, the committee went back to country and brought in 1990s country hit-maker Diamond Rio, which appealed to the 40-60s crowd, but also any fan of country music. Last year, established country artist Craig Morgan attracted about 1,800 to the concert, Kavan said.

Another musician rising through the ranks of country music, Crandall hails from Denver but now calls Nashville home.

Like Zeiders, Crandall was a college athlete – football was his sport. And like Zeiders, injuries sidelined his athletic career.

Crandall made his first appearance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry last year and has millions of followers on social media and digital music streaming platforms. His fourth album, “Western,” was released last year.

Tickets can be purchased at saunderscountyfair.com for $30 in advance or $45 on the day of the show. Early gate admission tickets will cost $40 and allow the ticket holder to enter the concert venue early. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

In recent years, the fair board adopted a clear bag policy. All bags will be searched upon entrance to the facility. Lawn chairs will be allowed in certain areas, food vendors will be onsite, no reentry is allowed once tickets have been scanned and beer stands will take cash only. There will be an ATM on site.