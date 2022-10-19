Ribbon cutting celebrates Storage Ninjas opening

ASHLAND – As the mother of young boys, Katherine D’Agostino was familiar with ninjas, the Japanese warriors trained in ancient martial arts.

So when it came time to name her business, the mysterious masked marauders came to mind.

Storage Ninjas not only is the moniker for D’Agostino’s three storage facilities, but also of her operation as a feasibility consultant for self-storage.

Storage Ninjas-Ashland opened in Ashland Aug. 29 at 100 Highway 6. The new business celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce last week.

One month earlier, D’Agostino opened a new Storage Ninjas facility in Grand Island. Earlier this month, she closed on the purchase of Waverly Self-Storage, now named Storage Ninjas-Waverly as well. The company is still in the process of transitioning the new Waverly site, D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino said choosing the ninja character helps identify the brand and allows her to have a more memorable business name.

“It can have more of a personality,” she said.

The Ashland facility has almost 20,000 square feet of non-climate controlled storage units. All of them are drive-up, an important distinction between other self-storage places.

“I really believe people prefer drive up units,” she said.

D’Agostino has done her research as a consultant and as an entrepreneur. She knows when the peak season for storage is – March to June, when people are moving.

Moving is the No. 1 reason individuals rent self-storage units, D’Agostino said.

“People need storage when they move,” she said.

The exception is businesses.

“Businesses always need storage,” D’Agostino said.

The facility is not overseen by employees, but Storage Ninjas-Ashland has included multiple safety features to provide a secure self-storage facility. This includes video cameras that run continuously. These cameras have license plate recognition as well, D’Agostino said, which helps keep track of who enters and exits the business.

The facility is also brightly lit so anyone can feel secure even if they are there after dark. Access to the storage units is from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The property is surrounded by a fence, and the electronic gate is accessed by a key pad.

Keeping tenants and their belongings safe is the family-owned company’s goal.

“We are so grateful to be part of the Ashland community,” D’Agostino said.

Storage Ninjas employs one full-time manager, Angel Trinh and a part-time employee to oversee all three sites. Units can be rented by calling or going online.

D’Agostino lives in Lincoln with her husband, Eric, and sons Max and Nick. She identified Ashland as an undersupplied area in terms of storage, which led her to build a facility in the community.

“Ashland has a stable and growing population, Ashland has an affluent population and Ashland has a good number of renters,” D’Agostino said.

A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) was held last November.

Some work had already been done on the site when the golden shovels turned scoops of ceremonial dirt, but work was soon delayed by supply chain issues and rising prices.

Originally on schedule to be completed before the Grand Island site, Ashland’s opening was delayed until the end of August.

But the delay has not had an adverse effect on the number of customers who have signed up for storage units.

“Lease up has definitely exceeded my expectations,” she said.

A typical storage facility takes about two years to fill up to 90% capacity, which is about as full as D’Agostino wants Storage Ninjas to be. In less than two months, the Ashland site 15% full.

“At this rate we should be full in seven months,” D’Agostino added.

Along with supply chain issues, there were other challenges to building a new self-storage facility. Neighbors worried that the bright lights would be detrimental to the residential areas.

D’Agostino installed dark-sky compliant LED lights that point down.

Storage Ninjas-Ashland is also surrounded by 23 trees and 117 shrubs and plants that will eventually obstruct the view from Highway 6.

“Hopefully over time it’ll be one of the prettiest points of the corridor,” D’Agostino said.

The owner also noted that the property was formerly a quarry and landfill, which provided for some interesting discoveries during excavation, including a 20-foot tank.

“In terms of highest and best use for something that was a quarry and landfill between railroad tracks and a highway, it’s a pretty great use,” she said.

D’Agostino already has plans for expansion. The project was divided into two phases. The first phase, which is now being used, also includes outdoor storage for boats and RVs.

The second phase will be built after the first phase is “stabilized,” she said, possibly in 2023. It will include some climate-controlled units.

They are also adding portable mobile storage units in the near future. D’Agostino said she is still working out transportation logistics.

Storage Ninjas-Ashland has joined the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to be a part of the community,” said D’Agostino.

Many companies pulled together to bring Storage Ninjas-Ashland to life, D’Agostino said.

“Special thanks to our broker, Mike Cerny, and our general contractor, Jim Donner,” she said.

Other businesses that played key roles include American Fence Company, Topline Steel buildings, IES Electric, Rega Engineering, Gana Trucking and Excavating, Engineered Controls Inc. and Nebraska Sign. Goes Construction provided concrete and Elite Steel erected the building. Financing was through Bank Five Nine in Wisconsin, and the security system was installed by CAP Info Systems LLC of Gretna.

Storage units can be rented online at https://www.storage-ninjas.com/Ashland or by calling the customer service team at 531-333-4797.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.