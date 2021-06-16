Residents jump in to extend city pool hours

Rainey felt that having a local class would attract more teenagers to get certified and subsequently apply for a job at the Ashland pool.

“I figured half the problem was kids were having to travel to Lincoln or Omaha to take classes,” she said.

The lack of lifeguards is an issue outside of Ashland as well. Lincoln and Omaha pools have limited their operations because of reduced staff. The City of Lincoln recently reported they were about 35% short of the workforce needed.

Rainey found an instructor who was willing to come to Ashland to teach the class. She contacted Quady, and the classes were set up. Instruction began last week, with the class funded by the city.

Ashland Pool Manager Rhett Larson said five passed the class and are ready to begin working at the pool. Initially eight students started the class, but two had to quit for medical reasons. Another student was from Lincoln and was not planning to work in Ashland after the class.

Larson is pleased to add five new lifeguards to his staff and to be able to open the pool for more hours. He said it will take a few weeks for the new lifeguards to get integrated into the schedule, as several are busy with other activities for the rest of the month.