Residents jump in to extend city pool hours

ASHLAND – It looked like summer was going to be a little bleak for fans of the Ashland City Pool. But the efforts of a day care operator and one of her families jumped in to put a bit more splash into the season.
Last month, the Ashland City Council voted to reduce hours of operation at the city pool because of a manpower shortage. City Administrator Jessica Quady told the council members on May 20 that they had only two lifeguards hired, along with the pool manager. This would not be enough to keep the pool open for the number of hours typically scheduled in the summer.
Once word got out about the meeting through The Ashland Gazette and social media, local citizens took action. Lucy Schuster offered to sponsor a lifeguard class in Ashland.
Schuster owns a daycare in the community and she regularly takes the older children in her care to the pool as a treat.
“It’s something my day care really looks forward to once or twice a week,” she said.
She also enjoys going to the pool with her own children.
“We usually go to the pool almost every night from 6 to 8 if it’s open,” she said.
Schuster discussed the situation with Sarah Rainey, who brings her children to Schuster’s day care. Rainey and her family also enjoy using the pool, and she was concerned with the situation. So Rainey put a call in to the Red Cross to see about scheduling a lifeguard class at Ashland’s city pool.
Rainey felt that having a local class would attract more teenagers to get certified and subsequently apply for a job at the Ashland pool.
“I figured half the problem was kids were having to travel to Lincoln or Omaha to take classes,” she said.
The lack of lifeguards is an issue outside of Ashland as well. Lincoln and Omaha pools have limited their operations because of reduced staff. The City of Lincoln recently reported they were about 35% short of the workforce needed.
Rainey found an instructor who was willing to come to Ashland to teach the class. She contacted Quady, and the classes were set up. Instruction began last week, with the class funded by the city.
Ashland Pool Manager Rhett Larson said five passed the class and are ready to begin working at the pool. Initially eight students started the class, but two had to quit for medical reasons. Another student was from Lincoln and was not planning to work in Ashland after the class.
Larson is pleased to add five new lifeguards to his staff and to be able to open the pool for more hours. He said it will take a few weeks for the new lifeguards to get integrated into the schedule, as several are busy with other activities for the rest of the month.
“I believe by July we should be open almost every single day,” Larson said.
Since the pool opened on Memorial Day weekend, the facility has been operating about four or five days a week, Larson said. During a typical summer, the pool is open six days a week.
Pool hours will continue to vary through June. Larson said the city’s Facebook page and website will provide updates on when the pool will be open.
Last summer the pool was closed all season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quady said. While that meant local kids were without their favorite summer spot, it gave city staff a chance to do some maintenance on the facility. That included repainting and adding a new water heater, Quady said.
Schuster and Rainey are pleased that there will be more time to enjoy the city pool. As self-employed business owners, both have limited hours when they can take their families to the pool.
Rainey owns Invigorating Physical Therapy, a mobile physical therapy business. She can only take her kids to the pool at night after she closes down her business. Now she will have more time to splash around with her children.
“I have a couple of young kids that love to swim,” she said.
Schuster worried that limited hours at the pool would mean a packed crowd, which could be a safety issue. Now she is happy that the hours will be extended.
“I think it’s going to be great for everyone,” she said.
Larson, in his second year as pool manager, sees how much the residents of Ashland enjoy the pool. Children who are stuck indoors can get outside and get some fresh air while having fun with their friends at the pool, he said.
“The pool is a great place for kids to come and relax in the summer,” he added.
While the last-minute lifeguard training was a benefit for Ashland this summer, Quady said it is not likely to happen again in the future. Normally, the city begins hiring lifeguards in March. The pool is not filled until late May, so they would not have time to hold classes in Ashland before the pool opens to the public.
Most lifeguards train during the winter or spring at indoor pools. Quady said organizations like the YMCA in Omaha or Lincoln offer classes at the first of the year.
The city administrator said she wasn’t sure why there was such a problem getting lifeguards this year, but noted that teens, who are normally the age group that fills this occupation, are busier than ever with other activities. She also recognizes that other businesses that hire teenagers, including restaurants, are also short-staffed.