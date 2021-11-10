Reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln eyed for possible pandemic funding

In addition to previously identified projects and proposals that spread across the state, “the concept of doing a larger reservoir lake between Omaha and Lincoln is on the table now,” the speaker said.

But there are lots of questions yet to be answered about the impact of such a lake, he said.

Professional engineering and financial consultants hired by the committee are studying all of that now, Hilgers said.

“We are finding the best ideas to fit the mission,” Hilgers said.

“A great idea might not be doable,” he noted, due to its environmental impact or potential impact on water supply.

“We are taking the conceptual to the real now,” he said.

A number of proposals for a lake between Lincoln and Omaha have been aired during the past 50 years, some of which would do so by constructing a dam on the Platte River and others that would result in flooding Ashland.

Although Hilgers said studies are still underway, a new proposal, if it is pursued, would not follow that pattern.

“Absolutely no impact on Ashland or other areas that are being developed around Ashland,” he said.