Relive the 1950s at Ashland’s Chautauqua

Nebraska Humanities has been presenting a Chautauqua history festival for 37 years. They chose to bring the event to Ashland in 2020, but the in-person program was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they scheduled online events including a 1950s movie festival.

The organization chose to keep Ashland as the host community for the 2021 event because it is an “ideal host for Chautauqua,” said Kristi Hayes Carley, Chautauqua manager, when the event was postponed last year. It will take place on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 in downtown Ashland.

Most of the daytime events will take place in the Ashland Public Library with evening events located in a tent set up at 13th and Silver streets on the southeast corner of the intersection. The tent is reminiscent of the original Chautauqua events in the early 1900s, where traveling troupes presented under big tents to rural communities.

The same theme, “The Fifties in Focus,” was also carried over from 2020. The programming will look back at the decade that is known for rock and roll, poodle skirts and cool cars, along with serious themes like the Korean War, the Civil Rights movement and the space race with Russia.