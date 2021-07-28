Relive the 1950s at Ashland’s Chautauqua

ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational and social opportunities were provided by through a program called the “Chautauqua.”
Popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, these diverse educational gatherings included music, plays and lectures, usually about a main topic.
The Chautauqua movement began with a Sunday school training program at Lake Chautauqua in western New York state in 1874. Eventually, the religious program was expanded to include general education and entertainment. Graduates of the program spread the idea throughout the country, naming the movement after its original location.
Some programs traveled from town to town and were held in tents, while others were held in permanent auditoriums. At the peak of the Chautauqua movement in the 1915, more than 12,000 communities in the U.S. had hosted a Chautauqua. The idea began to die out in the mid-1920s.
However, as Americans love nostalgia, the Chautauqua movement has made a comeback. Nebraska Humanities has reimagined Chautauqua, adding experts who will explore social, economic, political and international changes, as well as the cultural sweep of the decade including television, music and fashion. They will also look at how the major changes that took place in the 1950s still affect us today.
Nebraska Humanities has been presenting a Chautauqua history festival for 37 years. They chose to bring the event to Ashland in 2020, but the in-person program was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they scheduled online events including a 1950s movie festival.
The organization chose to keep Ashland as the host community for the 2021 event because it is an “ideal host for Chautauqua,” said Kristi Hayes Carley, Chautauqua manager, when the event was postponed last year. It will take place on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 in downtown Ashland.
Most of the daytime events will take place in the Ashland Public Library with evening events located in a tent set up at 13th and Silver streets on the southeast corner of the intersection. The tent is reminiscent of the original Chautauqua events in the early 1900s, where traveling troupes presented under big tents to rural communities.
The same theme, “The Fifties in Focus,” was also carried over from 2020. The programming will look back at the decade that is known for rock and roll, poodle skirts and cool cars, along with serious themes like the Korean War, the Civil Rights movement and the space race with Russia.
The two-day festival kicks off Friday with a fashion show in the tent at 5:30 p.m. The show will feature clothing from the 1950s worn by local models and presented by Sue McLain, a member of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.
Author Jim Newton, former L.A. Times editor and author of “Eisenhower: The White House Years” and “Justice For All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made,” will give the keynote address at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question/answer period moderated by Danielle Battisti from the University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of History.
The evening will conclude with a reception at Glacial Till Cider House and Tap Room in downtown Ashland starting at 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to don 1950s-themed attire for the reception, which will include cake and a cash bar.
Saturday begins with breakfast at 8 a.m. The Ashland-Greenwood Spirit Squad will sell breakfast items and coffee will be provided by The Beanery, an Ashland business. For lunch, there will be food trucks located on 13th Street starting at 11 a.m., along with the many eateries to choose from in downtown Ashland.
Food trucks will also be near the tent for the evening activities from 4 to 7 p.m., along with the Ashland-Greenwood TeamMates organization, which is selling food as a fundraiser.
Ashland Public Library will host a full schedule of speakers in the community resource center starting at 9 a.m. Topics for the breakout sessions will range from the history of rock and roll to anti-communism in film and television.
Also at the library, the Ashland Historical Society will exhibit a display of 1950s memorabilia.
Activities for kids will be located outdoors on the north lawn of the library, including a limbo and hula hoop competition. The games begin at noon.
The afternoon includes a special car show featuring automobiles form the 1950s on Silver Street at 15th Street from 3 to 6 p.m. It is sponsored by the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
Portrayals of Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the tent. After these moving portrayals of two important Civil Rights leaders by scholars-in-residence Becky Stone and Lenneal Henderson, respectively, there will be a question and answer session moderated by Dr. Catherine Biba of Hastings College.
The night will end on a rocking note with a “sock hop” in the tent starting at 8 p.m. For those not familiar with 1950s lingo, that is what they called dance parties in the 1950s.
“The Fifties in Focus” is presented by Humanities Nebraska with support from the Johnny Carson Fund at the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the State of Nebraska. Support is also being provided by many local businesses, organizations and volunteers.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.