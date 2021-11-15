Record-breaking number visit all 70 Nebraska Passport stops

LINCOLN – A record breaking number of people made it to all 70 stops in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program. This year, the program had 1,314 Passport Champions, versus 1,188 in 2020. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses. The program took place from May 1to Sept. 30.

“It’s exciting to have another record-breaking number of Passport Champions this year,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “The Passport continues to be successful at encouraging Nebraskans to move throughout the state, spreading their tourism dollars and giving those from out-of-state ideas on where to travel.”

2021 Nebraska Passport Statistics:

- From submitted Passports, 195,441 stamps were collected.

- The average number of stamps submitted per participant was 31.

- Participants included residents from 399 Nebraska communities and 37 states.

- Passport participants ranged in age from 5 months to 93-years-old.

- Participants submitted over 850 stories of their travels on Nebraskapassport.com