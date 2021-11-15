Record-breaking number visit all 70 Nebraska Passport stops

LINCOLN – A record breaking number of people made it to all 70 stops in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program. This year, the program had 1,314 Passport Champions, versus 1,188 in 2020. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses. The program took place from May 1to Sept. 30.
“It’s exciting to have another record-breaking number of Passport Champions this year,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “The Passport continues to be successful at encouraging Nebraskans to move throughout the state, spreading their tourism dollars and giving those from out-of-state ideas on where to travel.”
2021 Nebraska Passport Statistics:
- From submitted Passports, 195,441 stamps were collected.
- The average number of stamps submitted per participant was 31.
- Participants included residents from 399 Nebraska communities and 37 states.
- Passport participants ranged in age from 5 months to 93-years-old.
- Participants submitted over 850 stories of their travels on Nebraskapassport.com
This year’s prize drawings for those who reached all 70 stops were an Omaha Steaks Monthly Steak Box, one combo meal a week for a year from Runza Restaurants and three two-night stays at select Nebraska Game and Parks properties. Prize drawings for those who received at least one stamp were $300 worth of Nebraska Lottery Scratch Tickets, a $250 gift card from Pump and Pantry and prize donations from current and past Passport stops. Participants also received prizes when they reached 10, 25, 50 and 70 stops and a voucher for free admission to the Tree Adventures at Arbor Day Farm was given to kids who reached all 70 stops.
According to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates, in 2019, the Nebraska Passport program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue. For every dollar Nebraska Tourism invested in the program, $150 was generated in traveler spending and $12.30 was generated in tax revenue.
The 2021 Nebraska Passport was sponsored by History Nebraska, Nebraska Lottery, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska City Tourism and Arbor Day Foundation, Nebraska Game and Parks, AAA Nebraska, Omaha Steaks, Runza and Pump and Pantry.
Not only does the Nebraska Passport program benefit traveler through helping them create life-long memories, the program greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased traffic, sales and awareness.
Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2022 Passport program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included museums, restaurants, outdoor adventures, retail stores, etc.
To complete the 2022 Passport online application, as well as to view information about Passport stop requirements, how the program benefits Passport stops, and details about the application process, go to: https://nebraskapassport.com/passport-details/application/. The application deadline is November 30, 2021. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.