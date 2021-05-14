 Skip to main content
Recipient of Eastern Star scholastic scholarship named
Scholarship

Reynee Goff

CERESCO – The 2021 recipient of the $500 scholastic scholarship given by Ceresco Chapter 198, Order of the Eastern Star and the Grand Chapter of Nebraska is Reynee Goff of Ashland. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Goff of Ashland.

