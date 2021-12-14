Recall effort to oust Karloff passes

WAHOO – Unofficial results in the recall election of Doris Karloff show an overwhelming number of votes in favor of removing the chairperson of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.

The recall election commenced on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with vote counting at the Saunders County Courthouse at 5 p.m. In front of three watchers, members of the Saunders County Election Commissioner’s Office counted 985 ballots returned from voters in District 2.

There were 712 votes in favor of removing Karloff from office, while 271 voters marked their ballot to retain the longtime county supervisor.

Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren said 2,597 ballots were mailed to voters in District 2.

The results will be made official after officials canvass the votes. At this time, there were four votes that were sent back to the voters for verification of their signature, and two undervotes (ballots marked improperly or not at all).

Karloff, of Yutan, was re-elected in 2020 to the District 2 seat. She has been chairperson of the board for several years.