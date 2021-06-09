Quilts of Valor presented to 26 area veterans

Reggie Moller

Moller enlisted in the US Navy in January 1968. He went to Boot Camp in San Diego, Calif. While in boot camp, he got word that his brother had been wounded in Vietnam.

He was chosen for Communication Technician training and he was sent to Pensacola, Fla. In the fall of 1968, he was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii at Wahiawa Communication Center. He worked as teletype operator, sending and receiving secret messages.

In October 1970, Moller was stationed in the Philippines at San Miguel Navy Base. He continued as teletype operator while stationed there. In June 1971, he went on temporary assignment of duty to USS Oriskany in the Gulf of Tonkin performing same communication duties.

Park Robinson

Robinson was in the Army four years in active duty beginning January 1980, and then he spent six years inactive. He left the Army in January of 1984. His rank was Specialist 4.

He attended Basic Training and Advance Individual Training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla. He trained to be a forward observer. He spent three and one-half years in Berlin Brigade as a fire support specialist. He was responsible for observing three infantry battalions, one tank company and the field artillery.

Steven R. Johnson