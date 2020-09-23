Pursuit driver stops for dinner in Ashland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – A driver who led state troopers on a pursuit from the interstate into Ashland was arrested after stopping for a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Chevrolet Trail Blazer for driving with no license plates on Interstate 80 near mile marker 418. The vehicle fled north on Highway 63 and then east on Highway 6, according to NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas.

The state patrol officer discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle turned north into Ashland.

“The driver was headed into Ashland at a high rate of speed so the trooper stopped pursuit,” said Thomas.

A short time later, the vehicle was reported abandoned near 13th and Clay streets in the neighborhood of Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School. The NSP helicopter was utilized in the search, Thomas said.

The reporting party gave a description of the driver. Amanda Baldwin, 44, of Lincoln, was located a short time later at BW’s Pub and Grill in downtown Ashland.

Baldwin was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. The investigation remains ongoing.