Pulmonary department works with post-COVID-19 patients

WAHOO – To Desiree Rezac, COVID-19 has shined a light on many things.
Before the pandemic began to affect Nebraska approximately one year ago, no one really knew what a respiratory therapist was and the importance of pulmonary care, the Saunders Medical Center respiratory therapist said.
“COVID has really brought to light just how vital we are in the management and care of patients across the board in a hospital,” Rezac said.
One symptom of COVID-19 is shortness of breath. For some, that shortness of breath stays with them for months after having the illness.
“We’ve seen it in the hospital too that patients are having prolonged problems with shortness of breath and shortness of breath with exertion activity,” Rezac said. “They can’t get back to their normal state where they were.”
This is where Rezac and fellow Respiratory Therapist Shawna Anderson come in. The pulmonary department can conduct function tests to see what level a patient’s lungs are at. This test also helps to tailor a specific treatment plan for each individual patient.
They also conduct different exercises to build stamina in patients and provide different educational devices as well. This is all a part of the many different capabilities SMC has in its toolbox, Rezac said.
“We are a hospital so we have a lot of tools in our toolbox,” Rezac said. “It’s just about how we pick and choose what they need for individual patients to get them back to their normal, or at least what is their new normal.”
Another tool in the tool box is a pulmonary specialty clinic. For the last five years, Dr. Kevin Reichmuth of Lincoln hosts a specialty clinic about once a month to see SMC patients and helps to create specific treatment plans for each person.
Wellness and Rehab Manager Dylan McGill said SMC has seen a variety of age ranges in patients dealing with shortness of breath post-COVID-19.
“Even I know there’ve been a couple younger patients where it’s like they’re athletes and their lung functions are way down after COVID,” McGill said. “These individuals are supposed to be like the fittest people, the prime of their youth basically.”
Because there is such a varied age range, the treatment plans are not one size fit all, McGill said. Each treatment plan is different for each patient starting with a standard treatment finessing the treatment for the patient’s benefit.
“You’ll have a 20 year old who wants to get out and wants to be able to run a mile without feeling like they’re going to collapse, or we have somebody who is 70 that just wants to wash the dishes,” Rezac said. “So (we’re) trying to find that plan and get that to work for them.”
With vaccines finally rolling out and the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, Rezac said she remembers how hectic the beginning was because of the uncertainty of it all. However, the vaccine has been a light at the tunnel for it all.
Rezac said when she received her vaccine she felt relief.
“It was like this feeling of finally there is some relief,” Rezac said. “Now that it’s out in the general public and more people are getting vaccinated, it’s just starting to feel a little bit more like life is starting.”
Not only has the pandemic donned light on the importance of respiratory therapists and pulmonary care, but also has changed the future for pulmonary departments in hospitals and in the general public.
“I really hope that it brings to light just how important breathing is,” Rezac said. “And the things that we have available to help you get better. I think it will. I think it has really opened people’s eyes as to just how important it is.”