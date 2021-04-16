Public Record

Nicholas Huggins, Miranda Huggins, Stephanie Huggins and Rachel Huggins vs. Richard Franks; City of Ashland, Nebraska; and all persons having or claiming any interest in east half of lot 11 and all lot 12 in block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland, Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown, order to dismiss.

Marilyn J. Larson vs. Gregory E. Larson, decree of dissolution of marriage.

Tracy J. Hayes vs. Robert B. Hayes, decree of dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Charles Brimmer, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Larae Jura, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Mark McTaggart, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine, no proof of insurance, sentenced to $50 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Aaron Seamann, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine; careless driving, sentenced to $100 fine.