Public Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Jennifer S. Wood vs. Terry M. Wood Jr., complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Mark W. Timm vs. Tara J. Timm, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Nicole M. Moroschak vs. David G. Moroschak, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Jerry K. Soukup vs. James N. Ferry and Gwenette J. Ferry, co-trustees of the Gwenette J. Ferry Trust dated 11/19/2003; and all persons and/or entities having or claiming any interest in and to the following described real estate to wit: W 1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 and W 1/2 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 and SW 1/4 SW 1/4 all in Section 19, Township 13 N, Range 6 E of the Sixth P.M., Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown, complaint.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Kaylei M. Burke, terroristic threats.
State of Nebraska vs. Patricia Eastman, possession of methamphetamine.
State of Nebraska vs. Amber Steele, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third degree domestic assault.
Civil Orders
Nicholas Huggins, Miranda Huggins, Stephanie Huggins and Rachel Huggins vs. Richard Franks; City of Ashland, Nebraska; and all persons having or claiming any interest in east half of lot 11 and all lot 12 in block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland, Saunders County, Nebraska, real names unknown, order to dismiss.
Marilyn J. Larson vs. Gregory E. Larson, decree of dissolution of marriage.
Tracy J. Hayes vs. Robert B. Hayes, decree of dissolution of marriage.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Charles Brimmer, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Larae Jura, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Mark McTaggart, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine, no proof of insurance, sentenced to $50 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Aaron Seamann, driving under suspension, sentenced to $100 fine; careless driving, sentenced to $100 fine.
State of Nebraska vs. Carl Thomas, driving under the influence – 15-plus or refusal, sentenced to 90 days jail (credit five days time served).
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Andrew M. Newcomb, $75; Ryan S. Rasmussen, $75; Stacia I. Hull, $125; Candace K. Muhlbach, $25; Bryan R. Johnson, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Faith T. Chmelka, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Deborah K. Mumme, $75; Victor Mendes, $75.
Disobey stop lights: Isaiah J. Carroll, $75.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Vanessa Arias, $125.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Ryan T. Smith, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Ryan T. Smith, $75.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Colton K. and Raven S. Leal Trust to Colton Leal, et al, and Raven Leal, et al, lot 2, South Ridge of Yutan.
Carrie L. Leal to Carrie Leal Trust, lot 1, South Ridge of Yutan.
1640 LLC to Michelle S. Benes Trust, lot 1, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.
1640 LLC to Robert L. Benes Trust, lot 1, Sandy Pointe Lake Development Fifth Replat of Rural Subdivisions.
Donald D. and Kimberly A. Shunk to Donald D. and Kimberly A. Shunk Trust, lot 5, Shunk and Williams, 33-16-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Donald D. and Kimberly A. Shunk to Donald D. and Kimberly A. Shunk Trust, lot 4A, Shunk and Williams, 33-16-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Welch Bros, LLC to Gail E. Strate, Lot 11, 12 in block 27, Stambaughs Second of Ashland.
Gail E. Strate to Eric T. and Cassandra J. Lundberg, lot 1, Sabre Heights 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Eric J. and Jill R. Koegel to Eric and Jill Koegel Trust, lot 34, Lake Allure 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Olga J. Wallin Trust to Kaye L. Wallin-Schense, 05-15-07 SE 1/4.
Michael D. Arps to Luis J. and Sylivia Ferreira, 06-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Paul Shelly Pleskac to Anthony and Amie Pleskac, 22-14-06 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Ronald G. Sladek Estate to Ronald G. Sladek Jr., et al, Michael Sladek, et al, and Laurie Sladek, et al, lot 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 in block 25, Mead of Mead.
Mark E. and Therese L. Houlihan to Mark E. and Therese L. Houlihan Trust, lot S-46, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Steven Family Trust to Heartland Ridge, LLC, lot S-1037, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Gregory E. Bahm to Steven G. Bahm, et al, and Emily J. Cook, et al, lot 6 in block 10, Memphis of Memphis.
Lizette B. Sinner Estate to Douglas L. and Jacqueline A. Bailey, et al, and Troy D. and Sarah E. Bailey, et al, lot S-1005, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Elmer A. Sinner Estate to Douglas L. and Jacqueline A. Bailey, et al, and Troy D. and Sarah E. Bailey, et al, lot S-1005, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Brett M. and Katherine M. Lofing to Donie L. and Sally J. Maslonka, lot 133, Iron Horse 1-12-9 31-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Gerald C. Johnson Estate to Todd M. Johnson, et al, Craig T. Johnson, et al, Mark G. Johnson, et al, and Scott E. Johnson, et al, lot S-1006, Lake Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Griess Family Farms to James and Kimberly O’Brien, lot 181, Sandy Pointe Lake Development First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.