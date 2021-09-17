Public assistance following windstorm damage approved

LINCOLN – President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has approved Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for a federal disaster declaration related to the severe windstorms that struck Nebraska on July 9 and 10, 2021. The windstorms downed powerlines, broke tree limbs, and caused widespread power outages.
The governor’s letter requesting the federal disaster declaration outlined the damages to the state’s electrical grid from the hail and wind.
“At one point, approximately 200,000 customers or 37% of the state was without power after the storms moved through,” the governor wrote. “This event caused Omaha Public Power District’s largest power outage in history.”
The federal disaster declaration authorizes public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington and York counties. Communities are eligible to apply for assistance for “emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.” Private property damages from the windstorm did not meet the threshold to trigger a request for individual assistance from FEMA.
The federal disaster declaration also makes funds available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. These federal funds, available anywhere in Nebraska, can help to share the costs of public projects undertaken to decrease the risk of future damages from natural disasters.
For more information on the federal disaster declaration, visit FEMA’s website.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are also available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Nebraska following President Biden’s federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
“Private nonprofit organizations should contact State Coordinating Officer Molly Bargmann of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency by calling 402-430-2552, emailing molly.bargmann@nebraska.gov or visiting https://nema.nebraska.gov/recovery/public-assistance to obtain information about applicant briefings,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
“At the briefings, private nonprofit representatives will need to provide information about their organization,” continued Garfield.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will use that information to determine if the private nonprofit provides an “essential governmental service” and is a “critical facility” as defined by law. If so, FEMA may provide the private nonprofit with a Public Assistance grant for their eligible costs. If not, FEMA may refer the private nonprofit to SBA for disaster loan assistance.
SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For certain private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help with meeting working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the nonprofit suffered any property damage.
The interest rate is 2% with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 5, 2021. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 6, 2022.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.