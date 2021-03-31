Ptacek takes second at Class B state speech

ASHLAND – Everybody loves a good cry. And apparently, everybody loves a good speech about crying.
After earning several medals during the regular season, Ashland-Greenwood High School junior Annalise Ptacek claimed runner up honors in Entertainment Speaking at the Class B State Speech Championships on March 18 with her speech about crying.
According to Annalise, she cries a lot, but that was a good thing when it came to writing her speech.
“It’s always easier to write about something you’re used to doing but in a funny way,” she said.
This year’s speech season was something Annalise and her teammates could have cried about. Every regular season meet but one was held virtually. Students were assigned a room at their school where they performed their speeches over Zoom, and then waited while every other competitor did the same.
“It was a lot harder to sit through,” Annalisa said.
They competed in just one in-person regular season meet before the B-1 District meet at Conestoga High School. Students must place in the top three at districts to qualify for state, and Annalise said she was hoping for third place. When the third place name was called, she was disappointed it was not her. Her name was not called for second place either. Then the unexpected happened – she took first place.
“I was so excited!” she said.
Annalise was accompanied to the state speech meet in Kearney by her parents, Kimberly Kaven and Randy Ptacek, who were seeing her perform the speech for the first time. Her mother is mentioned once or twice in the speech, so Annalise was eager to see their reactions.
“It was definitely fun to watch her hear it for the first time,” she said.
Breaking finals at state was thrilling, Annalise said.
“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said.
Through the competition, she and the other finalists became friends, so when Liam Spieker of Wayne was called as the champion and she was runner up, she was still happy.
“The winner definitely deserved it,” she added.
Annalise had hoped to qualify for state last year, but those hopes were dashed when the speech season was cut short by COVID-19. Districts and then state were canceled as the pandemic started to take hold across the country. Annalise and her duet acting partner, Sarah Wallingford, were expected to qualify for state.
“It was really upsetting,” said Annalise.