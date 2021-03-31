Ptacek takes second at Class B state speech

ASHLAND – Everybody loves a good cry. And apparently, everybody loves a good speech about crying.

After earning several medals during the regular season, Ashland-Greenwood High School junior Annalise Ptacek claimed runner up honors in Entertainment Speaking at the Class B State Speech Championships on March 18 with her speech about crying.

According to Annalise, she cries a lot, but that was a good thing when it came to writing her speech.

“It’s always easier to write about something you’re used to doing but in a funny way,” she said.

This year’s speech season was something Annalise and her teammates could have cried about. Every regular season meet but one was held virtually. Students were assigned a room at their school where they performed their speeches over Zoom, and then waited while every other competitor did the same.

“It was a lot harder to sit through,” Annalisa said.