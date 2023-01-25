 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PSC leadership positions chosen for 2023

LINCOLN – Nebraska Public Service Commissioners elected leadership positions for the coming year during a meeting on Jan. 18.

Re-elected commission chair for third year was District 1 Commissioner Dan Watermeier.

District 1 is comprised of eight counties in southeast Nebraska. Watermeier is in the fifth year of a six-year term.

Elected vice chair was Commissioner Tim Schram. A commissioner since 2006, he represents District 3, which covers Sarpy, Saunders and western Douglas counties in eastern Nebraska.

Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.

