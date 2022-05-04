Primary to narrow mayor race down

ASHLAND – The Primary Election on May 10 will narrow the field of three candidates for Ashland mayor down to two. The two top vote-getters will advance to the General Election.

Jim Anderson, Amanda Roe and Bruce Wischmann have all indicated their desire to become the new mayor of Ashland in 2023. Current Mayor Rick Grauerholz has chosen not to run for re-election.

Anderson has served on the Ashland City Council for a total of 14 years, and is currently representing the city in Ward 1. He is in his second year as council president. He was also on the Ashland Planning Commission for 10 years. He serves as the vice president of the Ashland Historical Society and is a trustee and former board member of First Christian Church in Ashland and serves on the church’s property committee.

Roe is a professor and forensic scientist at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, teaching human anatomy to nursing majors and forensic science classes to all majors. She also directs outreach workshops for K-5 elementary school teachers to increase their knowledge and confidence in teaching science. Outside of the classroom, she operates a forensic science consulting company where she works with police/crime scene investigators. In Ashland, she is the secretary of the Ashland Arts Council and has worked with the Creative District Committee. She also volunteers by providing programs on insects and pollinators at the Ashland Public Library and local daycares.

Wischmann grew up just outside of Ashland. He has been a small business owner for nearly 30 years. He was elected to the Ashland City Council to represent Ward 2 in 2018. He has been a volunteer coach and ski instructor. He served as manager for an organization that did housing weatherization for low-income or no-income residents.

The Ashland Gazette sent questions to all three candidates. Their answers are listed below, in alphabetical order.

Why are you seeking the office of Mayor of Ashland?

ANDERSON: I have served the Ashland community as a council person and a member of the planning commission. This has been a valuable learning experience as to how city government operates and provides its various services to the citizens. This required experience would be most valuable in the mayor’s office. It would certainly be a new learning experience and challenging position. I have enjoyed serving the community as an elected city official.

ROE: I grew up surrounded by public service. My grandfather, father and older brother are or were involved in law enforcement. My grandfather was sheriff in Cherry County for over 30 years and my dad started as a city cop before he became a U.S. Marshal. My older brother started as an EMT and then became a cop in a small town in South Dakota. My mom started in social services by working in a group home and continued as the executive director of a faith-based assistance program in Wyoming. Being surrounded by these types of people and careers, I understood early on how awful humans could be to each other but also how far listening and caring can go when trying to help someone or a community. It helped me when deciding what I wanted my future to look like and continues to guide me as I move forward in life.

In Ashland, I am currently the secretary of the Ashland Arts Council and as such, have been involved in and support the creation of the Ashland Creative District. It will bring up to $250,000 worth of grant money that is dedicated to the arts in our town. I worked as part of the committee that held listening and informational sessions for the school bond that passed in 2020. I am a strong supporter of public education and making sure our students have the space, accessibility, and opportunities they deserve. I also regularly volunteer at local institutions like the Ashland Library and daycares with educational programs about insects and pollinators.

I am passionate about our town and the people that live in it. I am running to increase transparency, efficiency and community engagement in our local government. That means different things to different people, but I want our local government to be more accessible, more understandable, and more proactive.

WISCHMANN: I have lived in Ashland for virtually my whole life, and I grew up in the country on County Road 6. Although I have moved away a handful of times, I have always found my way back to this little town where I now have my roots planted. I am a small business owner and have been for almost three decades. I have also had the pleasure of being a member of the Ashland City Council for four years. Some volunteer work I have done in Ashland includes being a T-ball coach and a coach pitch coach when my kids were just little. After moving my family to Colorado years ago for a short period of time, I also volunteered at my kid’s school with instructing skiing lessons. Additionally, while in Colorado I had the pleasure of being a manager for Northwest Colorado Council of Governments where we did housing weatherization for low-income or no-income citizens.

How do you envision your role as mayor?

ANDERSON: The mayor is the chief executive official of the city government. The mayor oversees the operation of the city and is its chief spokesperson. The city council has the legislative power, the mayor has the veto power. However, the mayor and city council must have a good working arrangement for the benefit of the community. I feel that we have a good working relationship today, even though sometimes we disagree. That is the democratic way.

ROE: Ultimately, as mayor, my job is to represent the people of Ashland. That means listening and acting on citizen concerns and ideas, making sure the processes allow their voices to be heard and taken seriously, and making sure the day-to-day running of our town is happening efficiently and transparently.

WISCHMANN: I envision my role as mayor best described with one word, interactive. I believe being mayor of Ashland is a full-time job, meaning 40 plus hours per week. If you can’t give being mayor that much needed attention, then you should not be mayor. Being mayor means not only listening to the citizens of Ashland, but also being their voice. After all, Ashland belongs to anyone who lives here, it does not belong to only a select few. As mayor it will be my personal mission to hear out anyone in town who has any type of concern or idea, and then work my hardest to resolve their concerns to the best of my abilities.

What do you think are the most important issues facing Ashland at this time?

ANDERSON: The growth of the city is an important issue. The present population is 3000-plus people. The Whitetail addition continues to expand with 70-plus lots. Ice House Ridge west of the high school is proposing 170 buildable lots. Initially, 50-plus lots will be developed.

Annexation of the Iron Horse area is in the talking stages. This will add valuation to the city. However, this will also add additional expenses to the city budget, such as snow removal services, repair of streets, water mains, etc. As the city continues to expand, more employees will be needed to address the public needs.

ROE: Ashland is a wonderful community that is full of history and it has such a strong sense of its identity. Because of that and Ashland’s location, I believe our largest issue will be continuing to grow while still maintaining our small-town sense of community. It will be a balance between historic preservation and making sure we are not left behind. It means our town will need to be proactive on issues like housing, safety, education and technology, while also respecting our past and making sure we don’t forget what came before.

WISCHMANN: An issue facing Ashland that I will address as mayor is annexation. This will include the annexation of both housing and businesses into our community to get us to the 5,000-citizen population that we need to become a class-1 city. Ashland is a class-2 city with our current population. Gretna is already a class-1 city with a population over 5,000 people and they can annex two miles beyond their city limits per year. At that rate, Gretna has the potential to absorb Ashland within the next one to two years. This means that Ashland would then become a subdivision of Gretna. To show a perfect example, this is exactly what happened to Elkhorn when Omaha took them over. For Ashland to reach the 5,000-citizen population, I am currently working on the annexation of Iron Horse and have been continuously in contact with the HOA’s chairperson; D.A. Davidson, the bonding company for Iron Horse, other city council members and city administration to get Iron Horse annexed this year. I am also focused on annexation of other areas such as White Tail phases two and three, White Tail Estates, Cellar 426, all phases of Icehouse Ridge, Sandy Pointe, Lake Allure, Thomas Lakes and Big Sandy. Annexing these areas will secure our minimum 5,000 citizen-population to become a class-1 city and stop Gretna from absorbing Ashland. Overall, annexation will secure Ashland from being absorbed by Gretna, will keep us at our current tax rate, and will keep our small town, small.

Another issue I am focused on is bringing our community together as a whole. As a small town, we need more activities that we can all enjoy together. The Frisbee golf course, RV park and our city parks are an amazing start, but we need more options to include everyone in our community. One of the things I want to accomplish as mayor is creating a three-pool aquatic center. One pool for year-round public use, one pool for rehabilitation purposes and senior aerobics, and a pool for the school that can also double as a public pool when not in use by the school. My ideal location for this complex would be near the new middle school. Adding this complex would provide much needed inclusion for our elderly community, as well as additional inclusion for our children, parents, students and visitors. This may sound like a big job, but with the right planning and coordination it can certainly be accomplished. Something else I want to achieve for Ashland is creating an outdoor amphitheater. We already have vacant city-owned land in Ashland available for this. The amphitheater would be used for concerts, get-togethers, plays and more. It will also be available for use by the school, religious organizations, and bigger event venues. I am envisioning this space to accommodate 1,000 to 3,000 people. An amphitheater would allow for more events to be held in Ashland, which in turn, would provide more revenue for our town. To accomplish these additions in Ashland I will need the support of our citizens, and our city administration. Along with support, I would greatly appreciate any input on these ideas, along with anyone else who would like to suggest any other ideas as well that we can incorporate into our town.

How will you deal with these issues?

ANDERSON: The mayor and city council together along with city staff will address the problems/issues that may be presented. Comments and suggestions from the public will be welcomed. What is best for our community is always the overall goal!

ROE: Ashland is in a unique position because we are one of the few small rural towns that is experiencing yearly growth and in fact, we have recently passed the 3,000 resident population mark! That is a good place to be, but we need to make sure we grow responsibly, which means we must be aware of the short and long-term impacts on our schools, infrastructure and overall sense of community. It is a complicated issue that will require input from citizens, developers, and city hall. As mayor, I think the city’s role should be an active one, but we need to make sure that the direction of growth is determined from the inside, from our community members, and not dictated to us purely by outside sources. I do not want the older parts of town, the parts that gave us our identity and sense of place, to be forgotten or to only get the left-over money for repairs and maintenance as we expand our town borders. Residential growth moving forward means using our resources like budgeted money, grants and partnerships to work with current home-owners to repair and/or rehab housing units to increase the number of homes we have available. We also need to promote more private/public partnerships to develop single-family and multi-unit housing units that are clean, safe, and affordable. Commercially, we need to make sure that we are protecting our current local businesses while also making Ashland an inviting place to establish new business.

Being the daughter of a United States marshal, the granddaughter of a county sheriff, the sister of a city cop and EMT, and the fact I am a forensic scientist that works with all manner of safety personnel, I have seen what happens when safety protocols fail. Overall, I will work to make sure our city police, firefighters and EMTs have the resources they need for training, gear, and supplies. That includes hiring up to two full-time personnel for our fire/rescue squad so calls are getting answered when our volunteers are unable to answer them. It prevents people from suffering and possibly dying and reduces our dependency on neighboring response squads. It also means working closely with our new police chief to address issues big city issues like drugs and other crimes that will unfortunately become more common in our community because of our location.

For our children, I support the school board and the foundation in their starting of a before and after school program that gives students a safe, affordable place to be. As mayor, I will work with them to be an active partner that can help with funding and space. With the increased general usage of Highway 6/66 and the addition of the Whitetail housing development, it is important that we address a safe crossing at Highway 66 and not let the state continue to put the project on the backburner. I also want to build a new city pool that is accessible and safe for everyone. If money was not an issue, we would have an indoor/outdoor pool with a zero-entry entrance and a separate area to swim laps. There would be swimming lessons, all-age water health classes, open family swim, a few slides, a diving board, well-paid lifeguards, clean changing rooms, a separate area for babies/toddlers, the list goes on. Is all of that possible? Maybe not. But I think dreaming big and whittling down from there is better than starting small. What we currently have is too small and to the point where repair is not feasible. I think we should start from scratch. It would be expensive. But this is an example of where tax incentives, grants, and fundraising could make a huge dent. I’ve gotten some heat about my reliance on grants. But here’s the thing. There is a lot of grant money out there and if it helps offset costs or means we don’t have to issue a bond, why not?

I want it to be possible for every member of our community to have access to and participate in decisions and policies coming from City Hall because many of those decisions impact our daily lives.

To do that, I want to live-stream city council and other city-related business meetings while also recording them. This allows people to participate in real-time and/or watch at a time that is convenient for them. To accommodate this format, I also want to create/update our city website so it is intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible. As part of the website update, the city municipal code and ordinances would be searchable and reformatted and the online bill-pay portal would be streamlined.

WISCHMANN: I am seeking the office of mayor of Ashland to see the issues I have listed, and many more, come to completion.

Overall, it is my belief that through annexation and community additions to Ashland, that other issues such as limited daycare, street and sidewalk issues, and parking issues will be rectified on an ongoing basis because of development.

