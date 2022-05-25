Pre-K-2 building on track to move-in before '23

ASHLAND – Despite supply chain issues that continue to affect the construction industry, representatives from Hausmann Construction say Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools’ new PreK-2 building is on track to be open by the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.

Hausmann Vice President Matt Schendt and Project Manager Mike Korus met with the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education on May 16 to provide an update on the budget for the PreK-2 building and on construction progress at the middle school site.

To ensure that the school district can obtain a certificate of occupancy at the new PreK-2 building before the start of the second semester, a contingency plan may need to be in place. Korus said the generators that would power the building are scheduled to arrive from China by late October, but he cautioned that that delivery date could fluctuate.

“Right now, they’re telling us we’re not going to see that until October,” Korus said. “We’re kind of taking it with a grain of salt, so right now, we’ve got to have a Plan B.”

That plan would involve renting two temporary generators for up to five months at $3,000 per month. Korus included a $12,000 expense on the district’s PreK-2 budget form for “Electrical Aid-To-Construction” costs to anticipate the potential generator rental. That would put Ashland-Greenwood in the red on that ledger, with a shortfall of $7,551.

However, two allowance forms – those for “Miscellaneous Earthwork and Grading” and for “Blue Jay Rock Road” – show Hausmann returning almost $175,000 to the school district. After factoring construction and owner contingency budgets, as well as a reimbursement to Hausmann of about $82,000, Korus said the district could save close to $240,000 in construction costs on the PreK-2 project.

Superintendent Jason Libal said any budget savings from the PreK-2 project would go into the district’s building fund and could be reallocated to offset future expenses that might arise during the new middle school building’s construction.

Schendt said it was too early in the middle school’s construction process to provide an update on its budget impacts, but he highlighted the site’s most recent building progress.

He said the project’s concrete footings are 90% complete, with only a section of the gymnasium still in progress. He also said the concrete slab foundation is complete in the classroom wing referred to as Area D, on the northernmost end of the site.

“(That’s) huge, just as we’re fighting rain and stuff now, the steel erector and metal framing guys are out of the mud, so it allows them to just move that much quicker through the spring rain,” Schendt said.

Structural steel is about 70% installed in Area D, too, he said, and that should reach 100% in June. Metal studs on the exterior of the under-construction classrooms will be installed in the next four-to-six weeks. Their goal is to have interior spaces available to work on as temperatures dip later this year.

“You’ll continue to see structure go up and pushing hard to get ourselves enclosed,” Schendt said.

Also at the May school board meeting, middle school/high school principal Brad Jacobsen reported that 74 out of 74 members of the Class of 2022 received their diplomas at the high school’s graduation exercises on May 15.

He also noted there were 16 students who graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, 14 of whom elected to give brief speeches at the graduation ceremony. The speeches were limited to about two minutes.

Jacobsen said that prior to the ceremony, he surveyed the graduating class on whether all 14 students should give speeches, or if another route should be taken to narrow the number of speakers. Options included having only the class president speak, or conducting a popular vote to have only one 4.0 student speak.

Another possibility was to have each student with a 4.0 submit their speech to a review board that would choose three or four favorites, which was the most popular option among all the seniors – though the 4.0 students were not as enthusiastic about it. Jacobsen said comments submitted by the seniors in the survey indicated that most of them felt the 4.0 students had earned the chance to speak, which informed Jacobsen’s ultimate decision.

“Fourteen is quite a few, but sometimes if it’s a great speaker, you sit there kind of wanting more,” Jacobsen said. “And if they’re not a great speaker, it’s okay. It’s only been a minute and a half, two minutes.”

But Jacobsen said as enrollment grows, it would be wise to make a handbook change to reduce the number of speakers. He said he thinks the best way to handle it would be to have the students with 4.0s “try out” in front of a review board.

