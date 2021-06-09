Possible fire training location discussed

Krejci said the area they are now looking at has some issues. It is located in the floodway, which is defined by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources as an area where significant flooding can occur. Structures are generally not allowed to be built in a floodway because they could redistribute the flow of floodwaters or increase the flood level.

The training center would also have to be built in such a way that it would not float away and damage other buildings or structures.

“The biggest thing is to make sure it doesn’t shift, float away or cause any issues,” he said.

In some circumstances, structures are built after the ground is raised by several feet to lift the building out of the floodway. However, that isn’t an option in this case because it would add to the cost of the project, Krejci added.

“There’s some things we’re going to have to work through,” Krejci said.

City council members agreed that the facility would be a benefit to the fire department and the community.

“This is an important structure,” said Council Member Jim Anderson.

The council also indicated that the proposed location could work out well if the floodway issues are figured out.