Popular Lunch and Learn series continues with January program

LINCOLN – The clean-up underway at the AltEn ethanol plant at Mead will be the topic of a free Jan. 6 webinar sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County.

Speakers will be Al Davis, former state senator and current lobbyist for the Sierra Club, and Leesa Zalesky, a freelance journalist who has covered AltEn extensively.

Seed companies began last fall to clean up piles of contaminated wet cake after the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy closed down the plant earlier in the year. The plant converted pesticide-treated seeds into ethanol, producing wet distiller’s grain as a byproduct and piling it up near the plant where it began to leach into soil and water.

“AltEn is an example of what can go wrong when industry ignores rules and government is reluctant to address those wrongs in a timely manner,” Davis said. “It will require years of monitoring, millions of dollars in research and cleanup and will have still-unknown ramifications to the humans, mammals, insects, and birds which came in contact with the byproducts.”