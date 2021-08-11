Plenty of fun on tap for Greenwood Fun Day

GREENWOOD – People often complain that there’s nothing fun to do in a small town.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, those people will be proven wrong during Greenwood Fun Day. The schedule is chock-full of plenty of fun for everyone.
Many of the traditional events that are part of Greenwood Fun Day return this year, which returns after a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These events include the pancake feed, kids games, inflatables, bake sale, bike parade, pedal tractor pull, beer garden and washer tournament.
However, there are also several new events, according to Kate Maguire, who along with Steph Grell are in charge of this year’s event as members of the Greenwood Parks and Rec board.
Greenwood Fun Day has typically included a car show. However, due to some scheduling issues, Maguire was not able to set up a regular car show. But as a Jeep owner, she came up with the idea to feature her favorite vehicle with a show that includes a fun game that is played between Jeep owners where they gift each other toy rubber ducks.
During the “Duck Duck Jeep Show and Shine,” the winners will be judged by the number of ducks placed by their Jeep. Those who wish to vote can purchase a duck from Maguire for $1.
“Then they can duck their favorite Jeep,” Maguire said.
Trophies, goodies and gift cards will also be awarded for different categories like Best Lift and Best Tires. Set up for the show begins at 10:30 a.m., and the show officially opens at 11 a.m.
Another new event is the Wee-Woo Barbecue cookoff sponsored by the local fire department. Mark Sobota, chief of the Greenwood Fire Department, said the name was just “something made up” for fun.
Sobota said he got the idea of hosting the barbecue cookoff from the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, whose contest has been going on for nearly 20 years and draws competitors from out of state.
Sobota said they are starting small this year in Greenwood, with about half a dozen teams lined up to show off their best pork butt and rib recipes.
“We are 100% feeling it out,” Sobota said.
The winners will be determined by a panel of “celebrity judges” from Greenwood, Ashland and Cass County. The crowd will also get to judge the “people’s choice” by buying tickets to vote for their favorite.
The barbecue teams will sell hors d’oeuvres from 3 to 5 p.m. and meals can be purchased from 5 to 7 p.m., all at the fire hall.
Sobota has lined up a DJ to play music throughout the day, and there will be games set up for the kids. The beer garden, operated again by the Marine Corps League, will be located near the fire hall.
The beer garden will also be the site of the street dance. Maguire said the committee decided to bring back this popular event from the past. The Ruminators, a band from Lincoln, will play starting at 8 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Maguire said another one of the new activities at Greenwood Fun Day is a huge craft fair with more than 90 vendors that begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. It was organized by Village Clerk Jasmine Greve.
Some of the other activities lined up for Greenwood Fun Day include a visit by Dr. Oxygen (aka Tim Gilloon), a popular entertainer who does fun science experiments. The Greenwood Historical Society will have a bake sale as well.
A full schedule of Greenwood Fun Day events will be published in next week’s Market Weekly, which is inserted into The Ashland Gazette and The Waverly News each week and is also available through the mail.